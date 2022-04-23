"The future for Apex Legends in India is bright": Hasan Ali "FATTMONSTER" Naqvi, coach, Revenant Esports Apex Legends roster

Revenant Esports made headlines when they unveiled their Apex Legends roster. The esports organization signed the FreeAgents team and will be the only Indian esports team to participate in the anticipated ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022. The event will be held in Stockholm from April 29 to May 1.

Hasan Ali "FATTMONSTER" Naqvi is an ex-professional Apex Legends player who is now the team's coach. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports's Debolina Banerjee, he talked about his experience in the esports world, his excitement about joining the Revenant Esports, and more.

FATTMONSTER's journey as competitive Apex Legends player and coach

Q. When did you first decide to take up gaming professionally? What made you shift from being a professional player to a coach?

FATTMONSTER: I had prior experience in e-coaching before I started playing professionally. After the Split 1 Pro League, I felt that I could add more value to the team by coaching rather than competing.

As a data scientist, I can use my skills to coach the team. We were the only team to use the Apex Legends character, Crypto, throughout Split 2 in APAC-S (Apex Legends Global Series Championship-South) and utilized him to the full potential.

Q. What is the reason behind Apex Legends not getting as much attention in competitive scenarios as other PC games like Valorant and CS: GO in India?

FATTMONSTER: Apex Legends is a game that requires better than average PC specifications, which might be why it is not as popular as the other games. The lack of local tournaments is also probably why the Respawn Entertainment classic is not as famous.

Q. How will Apex Legends Mobile affect the Indian mobile gaming market once released?

FATTMONSTER: In my opinion, Apex Legends Mobile will completely change the mobile gaming scene in India. It is very different from the current games available.

I have tried the battle royale title myself and believe it is terrific. If EA can promote the title right, I think it will be the biggest mobile game in India.

Q. You and your team recently joined the Revenant Esports roster for Apex Legends. What made you decide to join the reputed esports organization? What are you looking forward to in terms of organizational support?

FATTMONSTER: Revenant Esports is the fastest-growing organization in India. We were approached by multiple esports organizations from around the world (Japan, Europe, India, Indonesia) and were in advanced talks with a few.

But after talking to the CEO of Revenant Esports, Rohit Jagasia, and getting a clearer understanding of his vision for the organization and the entire onboarding process, we became sure that we have found the right home at RNT.

Q. Before joining Revenant Esports, you have been part of Team XSpark and FreeAgents. What are some things that you learned while you were part of these teams? What do you miss most about them?

FATTMONSTER: I have been lucky to be alongside Bellkun on both my previous rosters. I have learned a lot from him. His hard-working attitude can inspire and motivate anybody.

I miss my time as a competitive player, but I believe I can add more value by coaching the players.

Q. The ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022 are slated for later this month. How excited are you to be the only Indian team to participate in the competition? Which side are you watching out for?

We are very excited about the LAN event in Stockholm. Being the only Indian team makes me very proud. We believe all the sides have worked very hard to get there, and we are looking forward to competing against all of them.

Q. Do you feel that your participation in the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022 as a coach will inspire other Indians to play Apex Legends competitively?

FATTMONSTER: Before coaching FreeAgents, I was the only Indian to compete in the Split 1 Pro League. There were a few Indian teams on the Challenger circuit the following season. With the addition of Apex Legends Mobile, I think the future is bright for India when it comes to Respawn Entertainment's flagship title.

Q. What key aspects are you looking into to ensure that your team performs well in the ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022?

FATTMONSTER: We are not getting nervous and treating it like just another tournament. We also keep in mind that the competitions are marathons and not sprints. Hence, a few bad games mean nothing as long as we are consistent.

Q. The ALGC Split 2 Playoffs 2022 is the first international Apex Legends LAN event since 2019. Do you feel playing the LAN event will boost the players' performance compared to online tournaments?

FATTMONSTER: Yes, definitely! The players will be playing on 0 ping and not online anymore. Being from Indonesia and India, our roster is used to internet fluctuations and power cuts that hamper their performances. We cannot wait to perform on a level playing field!

Q. What are your words of wisdom for players who want to establish themselves in the world of esports?

FATTMONSTER: Aspiring esports players must remember not to have an ego, as there is always room for improvement. Also, mistakes are your best friends, so learn from them instead of getting disheartened. Lastly, never give up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer