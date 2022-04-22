"The game's got more layers you know!": Nickmercs on why he quit Warzone for Apex Legends 

Battle royale games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends have their fair share of content creators around the world. Much to the delight of viewers, such creators upload streams of intense matches to their YouTube or Twitch channels.

One such popular streamer, Nick “Nickmercs,” has over 4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The professional gamer used to be a Warzone content creator but has now shifted to Apex Legends due to his dissatisfaction with Activision’s flagship title.

"I like to find things to grind ... The game's got layers, you know."

Nickmercs explains why he shifted to Apex Legends from Call of Duty Warzone

The former MLG National Champion explained why he prefers Apex Legends over Call of Duty Warzone in a recent video. In an attempt to answer his viewers' queries regarding his switch, he explained why he is so into Respawn Entertainment's battle royale game.

While streaming the title on his YouTube channel, Nickmercs stated that he was into Apex Legends from the very beginning due to the presence of a ranked mode. He explained why ranked mode is so much better than normal battle royale matches. In the video above (time stamp - 9:42 minutes), Nickmercs stated:

"You can see yourself progress and get better. A lot of other games that we play don't have that. Like Fortnite didn't have it, Warzone didn’t have it...In this game there is a real ranked mode."

Even if players have been requesting Activision for the inclusion of a ranked mode, the developers have turned a blind eye towards it. Nickmercs has always been very upfront about his distaste towards Warzone.

The streamer did not shy away from stating that Apex has its flaws, but he also acknowledged the esports scenario of the game. The fact that the battle royale game gives players the chance to grind and compete with other gamers who are at the same level is what really appeals to Nickmercs. He said:

"If you feel you are good enough, you can take a shot at competitive, there is this whole Challenger League that feeds into the Pro League, it's really cool that way. You just keep climbing. […] The bar keeps moving higher and higher, which is fun for a guy like me 'cause y’all know how competitive I am. I like to find things to grind and the more you grind in this game, the more you find how complicated it is... the game's got layers, man."

In many of his videos, he has been seen rage quitting Warzone, only to go back to Apex Legends in the end. In a video uploaded earlier this month, Nickmercs was joined by his fellow streamers TimTheTatman, FaZe Nio, and Cloakzy to play Call of Duty Warzone.

However, things went awry when he died early in the second match. The professional player of the FaZe clan left the voice chat and sat in silence for twenty seconds, after which he asked two other players to join him in an Apex Legends match.

"I need two for Apex. I need two for Apex Ranked."

This just goes to show how Nickmercs prefers playing ranked matches in Respawn Entertainment's flagship title compared to Call of Duty Warzone. Following his reaction, many players took to Twitter to support the YouTuber stating that his behavior was justified.

Edited by R. Elahi