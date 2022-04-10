"They love to see you come down": NICKMERCS gets annoyed at fans over repetitive complaints in recent stream

While NICKMERCS is often in the news for his faceoffs against fellow streamers, he recently lashed out at his own viewers over a spree of messages regarding the number of ads on his Twitch handle.

The Apex Legends pro was already agitated over an AFK teammate when another member of the chat raised a complaint that has become recurring of late.

The streamer launched into a rant about how he feels a section of fans are always hoping for the downfall of streamers once they become popular.

"They love to see you on the come up man, you know what I mean? But after you get there, oh man they love to see you come down. These motherf***ers man. These motherf***ers bro. You know what I mean?"

Why did NICKMERCS lash out at fans?

Twitch streamers, of course, earn a big chunk of their money from subscriptions and donations, but a very sizeable portion comes from the amount of ads that they play on their streams. Streamers can control the number of ads and schedule them to improve the viewer experience.

The recent incident is being perceived as a direct insult by fans whose demand for lesser ads was met with some harsh words from Nick.

"Chat you know what’s facts man?...Let me tell you something what’s facts man. This real sh*t."

He spoke about how viewers support streamers only until they get established, and then it goes downhill. The streamer also pointed out that viewers' demand for fewer ads is hypocritical as they are more than happy to watch ads on the handles of smaller streamers.

"We gonna raid or host a smaller streamer… ‘Gimme ads! F**k me with ads! Gimme three hundred seconds of ads, please!’ I run an ad and I’m the f**king anti-christ. Figure it out. Make it make some sense."

It remains to be seen how NICKMERCS will respond to the split between a section of his fans who support his stance, and those who feel they deserve to watch him stream without too many interruptions.

This is not the first instance of NICKMERCS lashing out at his fans over an ad-related issue. Five months ago, when a fan pointed out that he saw a 100 Thieves ad on Nick's channel, he proceeded to rant in a similar fashion.

While he earlier took it in stride, when the same viewer complained of having to watch seven ads in one go, Nick reacted strongly.

"I don't give a f**k about you. If we linked up at Rebirth I would light your sh*t up."

Later, this was attributed to the complicated history between NICKMERCS and 100 Thieves owner Nadeshot and dismissed.

