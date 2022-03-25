"As a streamer and content creator, having the best equipment is incredibly important": 100 Thieves CEO, Nadeshot, talks about the importance of reliable peripherals

Nadeshot, CEO of 100 Thieves, recently revealed a collaboration with audio brand JBL. To celebrate this, there was also a limited-edition 100 Thieves’ JBL Quantum ONE headset released via StockX’s DropX.

In a recent interaction with Jason Parker of Sportskeeda Esports, Nadeshot talked about the importance of quality audio equipment, what sort of research they do before agreeing to any partnership, and advice he would give to up-and-coming streamers.

Nadeshot, 100 Thieves' CEO, on the JBL collaboration and advice he can give to streamers starting out

Q. Speaking of designs, your org recently partnered with JBL for a headset collaboration which looks fantastic. How has the headset worked for you when it comes to online gaming?

Nadeshot: The JBL Quantum ONE is my favorite gaming headset. What makes this headset so special is the head-tracking technology of the JBL QuantumSPHERE 360. This feature makes each individual soundscape crystal clear and is truly next level. Every peripheral movement and nearby enemy is hard to miss with this headset.

100 Thieves @100Thieves The JBL x 100 Thieves headset



Our signature geoprint design meets JBL’s legendary audio.



Exclusively on @StockX as apart of the Dropx program, 3.24 10AM PST The JBL x 100 Thieves headsetOur signature geoprint design meets JBL’s legendary audio. Exclusively on @StockX as apart of the Dropx program, 3.24 10AM PST https://t.co/Pz6tmq0Mwg

Q. How important would you say having quality audio equipment is when it comes to online gaming and streaming?

Nadeshot: As a streamer and content creator, having the best equipment is incredibly important and not something to cheap out on. Audiences should always have the best viewing experience possible, so spending a bit extra on the setup is an investment in your gaming career. That’s why JBL is my go-to for quality audio.

Q. Before entering into any kind of collaboration, what kind of research do you do to ensure there will be synergy between your organization and the product?

100 Thieves Esports @100T_Esports



Here's a detailed breakdown of We got our guys.Here's a detailed breakdown of #100T VALORANT and what's to come for the future. We got our guys. Here's a detailed breakdown of #100T VALORANT and what's to come for the future. https://t.co/I29UhteOU5

Nadeshot: At 100 Thieves, one of our core business values is innovation – we want to work on projects that are not only new and unique in the industry, but that also push our brand forward. What makes a true partnership goes way deeper than just slapping a logo on something or doing a few sponsored posts and streams. We want our partners to dream big with us and challenge us, just as we challenge them.

We want to raise the bar and create products, content, experiences, and so much more that goes way beyond the “usual” sponsorship. JBL and 100 Thieves share very similar core values, which is why they have been the perfect partners for us these past few years.

We both prioritize self-expression and work to celebrate our consumers’ passions and interests. We’re stoked to have been able to collaborate on this exclusive headset together.

Q. Can you think of any moments in your career where better audio equipment would have turned a game around when it comes to team communication or otherwise?

Nadeshot: In really every instance throughout my career, the sound equipment I've used has been imperative to me and my team's success. From needing to hear the unique sounds of every enemy and weapon to receiving spatial cues, every in-game sound provides clues or information that could potentially make or break the game. To play at the highest competitive level, you need the best-in-class audio equipment. Hence why we chose to partner with JBL.

Q. When it comes to streaming, 100 Thieves is also one of the biggest content-creating orgs around. Do you have any advice for smaller streamers who are looking to grow?

Nadeshot: Consistency and work ethic are super important, but above all, just remember to have fun and enjoy what you’re doing. Content creation is a never-ending journey with high physical and mental burnout – you can always do more and you’re always comparing yourself to others.

You may stream for years without seeing any success and then one day pop off. To be successful in this field, you have to truly enjoy what you’re creating and who you’re creating it with/for — it’s the only way to be happy with yourself and produce the best content.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi