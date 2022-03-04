100 Thieves' Nadeshot deletes video and apologizes to Froste over Bill Cosby joke

During a recent 100 Thieves video, a bit of controversy was courted by the esports organization run by Nadeshot. Froste, a former member of the org, was brought up during a game of Quiplash, where the former 100 Thieves’ player’s name was linked to disgraced comedian/actor Bill Cosby.

Froste was furious about the mention in the video, especially considering Bill Cosby's past crimes, and made a now-deleted tweet about how upset he was. The CEO himself made an apology to Froste across a series of tweets.

Froste blew up on social media over how he was brought up in a 100 Thieves video (Image via Froste/Twitter)

Froste was the focus of a joke by Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves in a recent video

The video in question paired “An unlikely celebrity to become the next President of the United States.” In the video, Froste's name was alongside Bill Cosby’s, which clearly upset the former member of Nadeshot’s organisation when he found out.

Froste pointed out in his now-deleted tweet that he looked up to CouRage, who had then linked or compared him to a “f**king r**pist” like Bill Cosby. In the video, CouRage joked that “both options are horrible,” but it didn’t stop Froste from being upset.

CouRage did not appear to respond to the tweet by Froste, but Nadeshot did so across a series of tweets. Nadeshot said that he knew that there wasn’t anyone at 100 Thieves who wanted to embarrass the streamer, and Jack (CouRage) was one of Froste’s biggest supporters.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD If it’s worth anything at all to you, I know personally and professionally that there isn’t a single person that you worked with at 100T that would ever want to embarrass you in any capacity. And for Jack specifically, he’s been one of your biggest supporters since day 1. @Froste @CouRageJD If it’s worth anything at all to you, I know personally and professionally that there isn’t a single person that you worked with at 100T that would ever want to embarrass you in any capacity. And for Jack specifically, he’s been one of your biggest supporters since day 1.

The leader of 100 Thieves said the clip could be construed a lot of ways, and it should have never made the cut - but it did. He promised Froste that the intent was not to be malicious, and he was truly sorry about how this went down.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD I think this clip can be interpreted in a lot of ways, and for that reason it should never made the cut. But I promise you, Jack or any of the other creators would never make a joke with this level of severity and malicious intent. I’m sorry that we made you feel this way, truly. @Froste @CouRageJD I think this clip can be interpreted in a lot of ways, and for that reason it should never made the cut. But I promise you, Jack or any of the other creators would never make a joke with this level of severity and malicious intent. I’m sorry that we made you feel this way, truly.

The 100 Thieves CEO also said he’d ping the content team to make sure the video was deleted. He apologized to Froste and said he has a lot of love for the former member of his organization and always will. Thankfully, this awful moment had a reasonable resolution.

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD I’m going to ping the content team to delete the video and I’m here at any point in time if you’d like to hop on the phone and catch up. I’ve got a lot of love for you brother, always have and always will. @Froste @CouRageJD I’m going to ping the content team to delete the video and I’m here at any point in time if you’d like to hop on the phone and catch up. I’ve got a lot of love for you brother, always have and always will.

Froste appreciated that it was handled quickly, instead of dragging things out, and merely wanted to make sure he wasn’t used in 100 Thieves videos again. He insisted he was not mad at the organization, but was upset because he was trying to get on with his life. He said all he could do was accept the CEO's apology and move on.

Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD Thanks for handling it man. I'm not trying to drag this out so just please refrain from mentioning me again and we're cool @Nadeshot @CouRageJD Thanks for handling it man. I'm not trying to drag this out so just please refrain from mentioning me again and we're cool

Froste 💯 - Lind @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD I'm not trying to start a war with 100T. I was pissed off about being mentioned in that context when I just wanna move on from my time in LA and get on with my life. There's nothing else i can do but accept the apology and move on. Thanks. @Nadeshot @CouRageJD I'm not trying to start a war with 100T. I was pissed off about being mentioned in that context when I just wanna move on from my time in LA and get on with my life. There's nothing else i can do but accept the apology and move on. Thanks.

Fans react to Nadeshot’s apology to Froste

The responses were fairly mixed on Twitter. There will always be people who think things like this are funny and make sure others know about it.

Bryaneus @Bryaneus1 @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD Thanks for bringing this funny clip to my attention. Without you giving it attention I would have never seen this. Thanks for the laughs man! Maybe keeps things in DMs next time @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD Thanks for bringing this funny clip to my attention. Without you giving it attention I would have never seen this. Thanks for the laughs man! Maybe keeps things in DMs next time

Others still respected how he handled it, doing it publicly and personally, instead of saying nothing at all. People certainly respected how Nadeshot dealt with the problem.

‎ ً @isscudi @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD this is why ur the GOAT, others will keep quiet or let PR reach out but u are sincere and care about ur creators past or present @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD this is why ur the GOAT, others will keep quiet or let PR reach out but u are sincere and care about ur creators past or present

One person just said that the CEO was the PR team, based on the way he dealt with the matter.

Not everyone agreed with Froste’s reaction, but they were still glad that action was taken and the video was taken down in response.

Benthos♠ @Benthos @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD can Def be interpreted many ways lol if i saw the clip before seeing froste's tweet i wouldn't of took it the way he did but good response taking it down ig @Nadeshot @Froste @CouRageJD can Def be interpreted many ways lol if i saw the clip before seeing froste's tweet i wouldn't of took it the way he did but good response taking it down ig

Jö§h Òřđů @PrettyNigFlacko @Bryaneus1 @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD He obviously felt that he had to put this in light, I don't agree with it but we arent him so.. @Bryaneus1 @Froste @Nadeshot @CouRageJD He obviously felt that he had to put this in light, I don't agree with it but we arent him so..

More than not, people respected how the 100 Thieves CEO handled the situation, and it seems like the problem has been dealt with. There’s no telling how the two streamers personal relationship is after this, but the beef was publicly settled and an apology was given and accepted.

