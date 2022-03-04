100 Thieves' Nadeshot deletes video and apologizes to Froste over Bill Cosby joke

During a recent 100 Thieves video, a bit of controversy was courted by the esports organization run by Nadeshot. Froste, a former member of the org, was brought up during a game of Quiplash, where the former 100 Thieves’ player’s name was linked to disgraced comedian/actor Bill Cosby.
Froste was furious about the mention in the video, especially considering Bill Cosby's past crimes, and made a now-deleted tweet about how upset he was. The CEO himself made an apology to Froste across a series of tweets.
Froste was the focus of a joke by Nadeshot’s 100 Thieves in a recent video
The video in question paired “An unlikely celebrity to become the next President of the United States.” In the video, Froste's name was alongside Bill Cosby’s, which clearly upset the former member of Nadeshot’s organisation when he found out.
Froste pointed out in his now-deleted tweet that he looked up to CouRage, who had then linked or compared him to a “f**king r**pist” like Bill Cosby. In the video, CouRage joked that “both options are horrible,” but it didn’t stop Froste from being upset.
CouRage did not appear to respond to the tweet by Froste, but Nadeshot did so across a series of tweets. Nadeshot said that he knew that there wasn’t anyone at 100 Thieves who wanted to embarrass the streamer, and Jack (CouRage) was one of Froste’s biggest supporters.
The leader of 100 Thieves said the clip could be construed a lot of ways, and it should have never made the cut - but it did. He promised Froste that the intent was not to be malicious, and he was truly sorry about how this went down.
The 100 Thieves CEO also said he’d ping the content team to make sure the video was deleted. He apologized to Froste and said he has a lot of love for the former member of his organization and always will. Thankfully, this awful moment had a reasonable resolution.
Froste appreciated that it was handled quickly, instead of dragging things out, and merely wanted to make sure he wasn’t used in 100 Thieves videos again. He insisted he was not mad at the organization, but was upset because he was trying to get on with his life. He said all he could do was accept the CEO's apology and move on.
Fans react to Nadeshot’s apology to Froste
The responses were fairly mixed on Twitter. There will always be people who think things like this are funny and make sure others know about it.
Others still respected how he handled it, doing it publicly and personally, instead of saying nothing at all. People certainly respected how Nadeshot dealt with the problem.
One person just said that the CEO was the PR team, based on the way he dealt with the matter.
Not everyone agreed with Froste’s reaction, but they were still glad that action was taken and the video was taken down in response.
More than not, people respected how the 100 Thieves CEO handled the situation, and it seems like the problem has been dealt with. There’s no telling how the two streamers personal relationship is after this, but the beef was publicly settled and an apology was given and accepted.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!