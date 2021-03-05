Apex Legends Chaos Theory update: Caustic nerf, Pathdiner's Low Profile removed, and more

Apex Legends Season 8's Chaos Theory Collection Event starts on 9 March 2021. It brings with it some exciting changes to the game, as well as a long-awaited release. Among the changes are the removal of Pathfinder's Low Profile Perk, a Caustic nerf, and a Horizon buff.

Apex Legends changes, buffs, and nerfs

Respawn has been tweaking Apex Legend's Pathfiner recently, trying to better fit them into the game by changing their hitbox. Happy with the changes, Respawn has gone ahead and removed Pathfinder's Low Profile perk, which causes him to take more damage from incoming fire. Generally applied to larger characters, this change makes sense after the robot's hitbox changes, and Pathfinder mains are probably jumping for joy right now.

Wattson will be getting a new passive shield regeneration, similar to Octane's health regen. She will now gain 0.5 per second toward her shield, giving her a bit more chance to survive in extended firefights.

* Caustic Ultimate nerfed from 2.5 -> 3.5 minute CD.

* Nox Gas nerfed to 5 DPS (down from 6->12 scaling DPS)



* Pathfinder Low Profile removed.



* Gibraltar Dome of Protection no longer speeds up healing.



* Horizon Ultimate nerfed from 2 -> 3 minute CD. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) March 4, 2021

As for Caustic, his Nox Gas Grenade cooldown is increased to 3.5 minutes, a full minute up from 2.5. The damage also drops to a flat tick of five health points. It normally goes from six to twelve health points per tick.

Chaos Theory Collection Event

Advertisement

Apex Legends finally comes to Switch

These changes are set to be released on 9 March during the Chaos Theory Collection event, which will also finally bring Apex Legends to the Nintendo Switch. The event also brings:

Caustic Town Takeover

Ring Fury Escalation Takeover

The new “Heat Shield” item and accompanying Survival Slot in your inventory

A “No Fill” queue option for brave solo Legends

A Bangalore heirloom

Switch owners have been waiting for months now as the console port of Apex Legends has suffered delays after delays. It looks like they will finally get their wish as Respawn pushes out of the game and moves on to finishing the mobile port.

Also Read: Apex Legends damage record broken by iiTzTimmy