Electronic Arts is one of the biggest game publishing companies globally, having released various amazing titles over the past couple of decades. In 2019, seeing the sheer popularity of Battle Royale games, EA entered the scene with 'Apex Legends,' and the title got immensely popular within the global market.

Ever since the game was released to PC, PS4, and Xbox One, players were expecting to get its mobile version as well. Even the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, stated earlier that they were planning to launch it for mobile.

Apex Legends Mobile Release Period

Apex Legends Mobile Release Date (Image Credits: Plex)

Recently, a leaked EA conference video snippet surfaced on the internet, in which Andrew can be seen talking about the development of Apex Legends: Mobile, and its release. Also, there were several jobs listed by EA, searching for mobile game developers for Apex Legends.

Also, one of the biggest Apex Legends' news sources, TitanfallBlog, recently tweeted that the game development will be completed in January 2021 and will be ready to launch in FY22, i.e. from October 2021 to September 2022.

Correction: #ApexLegends mobile will be ready to launch in FY22, not Q1.



This is October 2021 - September 2022 — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) November 5, 2020

In the leaked video, Andrew stated that the game's soft launch/development would expectedly finish in January 2021, and looking at the leaks, it's likely that Apex Legends: Mobile will be ready for launch in FY22, i.e. the fiscal year 2022.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, this delay could cost EA a lot, as the removal of Fortnite from the Apple App Store, and the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, could have been one of the best opportunities for them to take advantage of in the mobile game market. In addition to this, Apex Legends is expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch as well.

For the past year, since the initial launch of Apex Legends, we have been listening to the rumors regarding the launch of Apex Legends: Mobile, but this time, it finally looks like there is a proper development in the story.

Also Read: Apex Legends Season 7: Update size, new features, and more