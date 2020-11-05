It is time for players to strap in and go on a gravity-devoid ride to a new map in Apex Legends and witness everything Respawn has in store. Season 6: Boosted was quite a revamp for Apex Legends, with the introduction of a new legend, changes to the game meta, and, most importantly, the R-99 taken away from the floor loot.

Season 7: Ascension has quite possibly been the biggest change to Apex Legends since the introduction of World's Edge all the way back in Season 3. Players are excited to drop into Olympus and explore the hovering city in the skies.

The map offers plenty of open areas, which is ideal for snipers. It also opens up the room for the introduction of vehicles for the first time in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 7: Update size, new features, and more

Season 7 in Apex Legends brings some sweeping changes to the game, and thus, the update size reflects that quite well. The newest update is approximately 28GB in size.

Though it is not as much as COD Warzone's huge level updates, it is still pretty sizeable. But given the amount of new things coming to the game, the size does seem fair.

New Legend: Horizon

The game sees the addition of the newest Apex Legend, Horizon, whose kit includes a number of gravity-related abilities. Her kit seems to be centered around mobility, which is something that fans had been clamoring for, for months.

Horizon's Kit in Apex Legends:

Passive: Spacewalk

Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom space suit.

Tactical: Gravity Lift

Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.

Ultimate: Black hole

Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.

New Map: Olympus

The Legends have entered a new arena: the sky city of Olympus.

A utopia floating in clouds above Psamathe, which was once a place where the brightest minds in the Outlands could gather and exchange ideas. However, an accident in an experimental research facility led to the creation of the Phase Rift (a massive bubble of Phase energy), and the city was abandoned.

The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds. And, the Rift stands tall over everything, mysterious and beckoning.

New Vehicle: Trident

Exclusive to Olympus, the Trident is a hover car designed for your whole squad in Apex Legends.

Cruise the highways to avoid chokepoints or use the boost to soar over jumps. This thing is made to speed up those early game rotations. Drive in third person or ride as a passenger in first person with full shooting capabilities. The Trident is durable, so it will never explode, but damage applied from enemy fire will be dispersed amongst the players in the car. Don’t worry; you can still do full damage to players by hitting them directly, so we expect to see some amazing Kraber shots. Disembark to park it anywhere and use it as a makeshift cover in the game.

The Trident interacts with Legend abilities in many different ways. Experiment and have fun!