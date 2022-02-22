Why Wraith, Octane, and Bloodhound still have the highest pick rates in Apex Legends 12?

Almost three years ago, Apex Legends made its debut as a new Battle Royale game based on the Titanfall universe. Over time, Apex Legends started to morph into something more a few seasons later by bringing Arenas and many other game modes that made it less stagnant.

However, throughout the entire duration of the game’s tenure, one thing has remained the same: picking certain legends in almost every circumstance. Bloodhound, Octane, and Wraith are the legends in the spotlight who have remained undefeated in pick-rates.

To discuss why these legends are so popular in the shooter game, this piece will focus on all of the reasons why they haven't seen much change.

The reason behind massive pick rates of Bloodhound, Wraith, and Octane in Apex Legends

Bloodhound

Both Bloodhound and Wraith have been present on Apex Legends since the game was released, and Octane came along sometime later. Bloodhound is known for his intel-based abilities, allowing him to know where his enemies are, which helps the team adapt to them and take control of the situation.

Furthermore, getting a radar range buff in Season 6 made the legend even more viable. Bloodhound’s passive ability to sniff out foes also helps chase them down easily.

Wraith

As for Wraith, the legend used to dominate for many, which led to players expecting future nerfs for the character. However, these nerfs didn’t stop her from remaining as one of the most picked legends.

Wraith can make her escape from any situation by using her abilities and making herself invincible on the battlefield. Not to forget, the passive ability that alerts her when enemies spot her makes the legend even more fun.

Octane

Octane has a speed boost option on command that takes a bit of his health as a tradeoff. However, that speed boost is enough to make Octane unreachable, and that’s why many players who favor movement pick him.

This ultimate ability is also very useful in certain situations as it lets players take to the skies and give a death from above.

In short, all these abilities favor these legends in certain situations, which are pretty common in the game. Also, their usefulness in those situations is unparalleled, thus making their pick rates high.

