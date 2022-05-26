5 streamers that returned to Twitch after switching to other platforms

In recent years, streaming has become a huge business, and Twitch streamers have been paid large sums of money to switch platforms. Exclusivity deals can be quite lucrative, especially when they ask the streamer to switch platforms.

However, after switching platforms, some streamers have moved back to Twitch, either because the exclusivity deal expired or for other reasons. Others have had issues with Twitch in the past, which was their reason for switching platforms before eventually returning to the purple platform.

This list covers 5 streamers who returned to Twitch after leaving for other platforms.

5 streamers that returned to Twitch from other platforms

1) Corinna Kopf

Instagram model Corinna Kopf has a history with the platform. She left Twitch in 2019, following a ban for inappropriate attire worn on her stream, and signed an exclusivity deal with Facebook Gaming.

While the deal she received was lucrative, she returned to Twitch after it expired. However, she recently received another ban on Twitch, citing the platform's clothing policies once again. While she is still currently on Twitch, her second stint might not be a smooth ride.

2) Disguised Toast

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Holy frick, Disguised Toast calling out Twitch saying they offered him 1/30 of what other platforms did in 2019, and that supposedly Twitch told his agent they "already had Faker" as Asian representation at the time. Holy frick, Disguised Toast calling out Twitch saying they offered him 1/30 of what other platforms did in 2019, and that supposedly Twitch told his agent they "already had Faker" as Asian representation at the time. https://t.co/RMhIDrXqg1

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" was one of the biggest names on Twitch before he left to sign an exclusivity deal with Facebook Gaming in late 2019. Toast opened up about why he left Twitch, saying the company tried to give him a low-ball offer.

He remained exclusive to Facebook Gaming for two years before returning to Twitch in a deal he described as "trash." He has been a vocal critic of Twitch's terms of service and also mentioned that he came back to the platform due to the community of fans he had on Twitch.

3) Ewok

Ewok @Ewok idk what to say... absolutely insane stream! Thanks for all of your love and support! 🥰 idk what to say... absolutely insane stream! Thanks for all of your love and support! 🥰 https://t.co/Fk68WdXU75

Ewok is a Fortnite pro who rose to prominence after being hosted on TimTheTatMan's stream. At the age of 14, the streamer signed an exclusivity deal with Microsoft's streaming platform Mixer.

Mixer shut its doors in 2020, and Ewok joined a number of former Twitch streamers in returning to the platform.

4) Ninja

Tyler "Ninja" made waves across the streaming industry when he announced that he would be signing a $50 million deal to stream exclusively on Mixer. Ninja was the biggest streamer in the world at the time, so the news of him changing homes was a shock to fans, as well as a blow to Twitch.

Unfortunately, Mixer's business model didn't prove to be an effective one. When the streaming platform shut down in 2020, they gave Ninja a $30 million payout.

Ninja streamed on YouTube for a brief period of time before working out a new exclusivity deal that would bring him back to Twitch, where he now streams League of Legends, Final Fantasy XI, and his signature game, Fortnite.

5) Shroud

Perhaps the second-biggest name to sign an exclusivity deal with Mixer, Michael "Shroud" was on the Microsoft platform for only 9 months before it shut down. While his deal wasn't as big as Ninja's, he did receive a $10 million payout.

The retired Counter Strike pro returned to Twitch shortly after Mixer shut down and signed a new exclusivity deal.

Edited by Mayank Shete