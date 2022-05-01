What role will Tyler "Ninja" Blevins play in Duncanville Season 3? Character arc explored 

Duncanville Season 3 is set to drop this Sunday, May 1, with a new addition to its stellar cast and characters. American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will make a guest appearance on the FOX show in its upcoming episode, voicing an extremely popular Twitch streamer, Slayer.

The gamer has previously explored his on-screen skills with a role in the animated movie Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania and American live-action comedy, and Ryan Reynolds-starrer Free Guy. Ninja was recently confirmed as a significant character in the show's third season, which will debut this Sunday.

Tyler "Ninja" Belvins as Slayer in Duncanville Season 3 episode 1

After smashing several Twitch records and participating in the Oscars nominated Free Guy, Tyler "Ninja" Belvins is hitting the screen again, prepared to make his cameo appearance in Duncanville Season 3 episode 1 titled Gamer vs. Gamer, which premieres on May 1.

At the beginning of 2021, Ninja posted a tweet expressing his excitement and joy after recording his first-ever voiceover.

Ninja @Ninja I actually recorded my first voice over for a main role in a tv show today. Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out I actually recorded my first voice over for a main role in a tv show today. Although I can’t share more yet, voice acting is so fun. A huge passion of mine that I’m starting to get to live out 😭

He said,

After the recent revelations, viewers seem to have a better idea of what to expect from the fan-favorite Gamer and the premiere of the show's third season premiere.

The show's co-creator, Mike Scully, took to Twitter to reveal Ninja's cameo appearance in the show's upcoming episode, which will portray Duncan and his friends stuck in another complicated situation.

Reports state that an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Duncanville kicks off with Blevins voicing Slayer's character, who also happens to be a popular Twitch streamer on the show.

While the episode will most likely revolve around Slayer, it will also follow Duncan and his mates on a digital adventure. While visiting the popular Twitch streamer on his private island, they became the targets of a massive charity event.

The eagerly awaited Season 3 will premiere this May 1. While the show revolves around a typical teenager named Duncan, this particular episode's cameo appearance is what Ninja fans are most looking forward to.

While Duncanville already includes stars such as American rapper Wiz Khalifa and comedian/actor Yassir Lester, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' guest appearance will further add to the desirability of the show.

Season 3 will premiere at 7:30 pm ET on Fox this Sunday, May 1.

