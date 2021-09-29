Tyler “Ninja” Blevins gets ‘kidnapped’ by a Wraith player in Apex Legends

The Apex Legends community is talking about a particular stream involving Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Ninja was once one of the most popular Fortnite streamers and is currently playing Apex Legends.

In one of his recent streams, Ninja was playing a Ranked game and experienced his first Wraith “kidnap” which has the Apex Legends community’s attention. Ninja was shocked and went on to praise the Wraith player for executing the move perfectly.

Ninja gets ‘kidnapped’ by Wraith player while playing Apex Legends Ranked, has an uncharacteristic reaction

Ninja is one of the most popular streamers who is currently streaming some Apex Legends content. In one of the Ranked games, Ninja got “kidnapped” by a Wraith player who trapped him using her ultimate ability.

Ninja and his teammates were engaging in a gunfight against a team that was set up on the crane present in World’s Edge. Ninja took some shots but didn’t manage to inflict enough damage. He noticed the Wraith making her move towards him and he retreated towards his team.

While Ninja thought Wraith would engage in a gunfight, the Wraith decided to do something else instead. She used her ultimate ability and kidnapped Ninja to the top of the crane where her team was set up. While he dealt some damage, he was knocked down within seconds.

The Wraith kidnap elicited a reaction that was not typical of Ninja or any Apex Legends player for that matter. Ninja, who was always known for his rage, didn't lose his cool at all. While the players expected a salty reaction, Ninja surprised his viewers. He went on to appreciate the Wraith who executed this maneuver perfectly and said:

"That was the coolest sh*t I've ever seen"

The streamer was caught off guard and praised the Wraith who displayed her skill. This maneuver is extremely difficult and players need to be skilled to pull this off. This is extremely risky but if executed perfectly, this makes for some quality highlight reels. Gamers have repeatedly shown how good Wraith is as a legend and why she is still one of the most popular characters in the game.

