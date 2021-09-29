Apex Legends Bloodhound event: Old Ways New Dawn release date, event details, and more

Despite Apex Legends’ server issues, the creative team at Respawn has not stopped working towards releasing new content for the player base. Apex Legends has always been known for coming up with intricate stories for each legend in the game. There have been in-game Town takeovers and events like the Stories of the Outlands, which have celebrated a legend’s story and lore.

This event is an Apex Chronicle and is called Old Ways, New Dawn. This Apex Chronicle features the technological tracker Bloodhound and will allow players to complete certain story events through some challenges. Respawn Entertainment tweeted:

“We're introducing a new type of event called Apex Chronicles! These are bite-sized story events that inject narrative into the world of Apex via gameplay challenges and experiences.”

Here's the release date and event details for Old Ways, New Dawn.

Apex Chronicle: Old Ways, New Dawn release date

This is the first Apex Chronicle to be featured in Apex Legends and will be released on September 29, 2021. Players can take part in this event by queueing into an unranked Battle Royale game mode. For players to initiate the challenges, one would have to choose Bloodhound and lookout for a White Raven in World’s Edge.

Apex Legends event details

Players will have to choose Bloodhound while entering into a non-ranked Apex Legends game in World’s Edge. They will have to search for a White Raven that will trigger the event. The prologue will give players a basic understanding of the story. Following this, the first chapter of the event will start, and the subsequent chapters will be unlocked on completing the challenges.

This event will take place during games, but each player that completes a challenge will be given a unique path in order to avoid overlapping. The challenges are designed in a manner that demands players to utilize Bloodhound’s abilities. If a player is unable to complete all the challenges in one game, they can resume the event from the last checkpoint in the next game.

Players will have the opportunity to earn Battle Pass stars on completing the challenges. They will also be rewarded with three Apex packs that will be Bloodhound-themed on completion of all challenges.

Moreover, players and fans are discussing whether Respawn will create an Apex Chronicle event for every legend in Apex Legends.

