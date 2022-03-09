Where is Ryan Reynolds from? The Adam Project star wants to time travel to "bulldozed" childhood home

Ryan Reynolds joined the TODAY show on Monday to discuss his upcoming film The Adam Project, in which he travels back in time to help his younger self. Speaking of his own past, he discusses how he was an introvert as a child and overcame his fears over time.

When asked about which specific era Reynolds would wish to go back to if given the opportunity, the actor reminisced about visiting his old childhood home, which has since been "bulldozed and given an exorcism over the rubble." Here's a look at what the actor had to say about his childhood.

Looking through Ryan Reynolds' childhood as the Adam Project reminds him of his father

Ryan Reynolds hails from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Ryan's father, James Reynolds, was a cop, while his mother, Tamara Lee, worked in retail sales. His father passed away in 2015 after a long fight with Parkinson's disease.

Reynolds said on the show that his time-travel action film reminded him of the 1980s films he and his late father James used to watch together. He joked about how he was too young to see R-rated films at the time.

"There's, like, real spectacle-driven wish fulfillment. Something I love about '80s Amblin movies like E.T. and Back to the Future, even Stand By Me, those kinds of movies that are steeped in nostalgia for us."

He went on to say that the Netflix film was made to uphold the wonder and joy of the story in its audience.

"I don't wanna make movies that contribute to any of the weight people are already carrying around, certainly in the last few years. These movies remind me of when I was a kid and I would watch these movies with my dad, like Back to the Future, and we would both think it's the coolest movie we'd ever seen. They don't bifurcate the audience. They really hit both kids and adults in equal measure."

Later, Reynolds joked that his three children, James, age 7, Inez, age 5, and Betty, age 2, whom he shares with his wife Blake Lively, are like him as they too watch all the movies they aren't supposed to watch as young kids.

More about The Adam Project

The Adam Project tells the story of a man named Adam who travels back in time to save the planet with his 11-year-old self. His original plan was to fly back in time to 2018 to prevent his father from developing time travel, but he ended up in 2022 when he encountered his 11-year-old self.

The Ryan Reynolds-starrer is written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, and directed by Shawn Levy, seems intriguing enough and looks to be a win for the streaming platform.

Ryan Reynolds' time travel adventure will premiere on Netflix on March 11, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi