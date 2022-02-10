What time will 'The Adam Project' air on Netflix? Release date, cast, and more about the Ryan Reynolds-starrer

The Adam Project, one of Netflix's future original films, is expected to reunite with director/actor duo Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds, who previously collaborated on the massively successful Free Guy in 2021.

Netflix, through its classic teaser style, hasn't revealed much about its 2022 lineup other than that it will be large, diversified, and high-budget. Ryan Reynolds and his time travel adventures are thus in excellent company.

Here's a rundown of what's been discovered about the project so far.

'The Adam Project' Release Date

The Adam Project is one of the most anticipated of Netflix's upcoming sci-fi films, and it's also one of the few with a set release date. The majority of Netflix originals teased in the teaser have only an estimated release date of 2022.

The movie, on the other hand, will premiere on March 11 and will be available exclusively on Netflix.

'The Adam Project' Cast

The cast of the film is packed with A-list stars with extensive action-movie experience. The Adam Project, of course, stars Ryan Reynolds as Adam, with Walker Scobell as his 12-year-old self from the past.

According to Vanity Fair, Scobell's casting was influenced by the fact that he is a huge fan of Reynolds and can recite both of his Deadpool flicks from memory.

Adam's late father, played by Mark Ruffalo, was also significantly featured in the film alongside Jennifer Garner, who plays Adam's mother. The cast continues with the likes of Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, and more.

'The Adam Project' Synopsis

According to information released by Netflix so far, the movie is a time travel narrative that will bring a touching father-son bonding and healing. Reynolds is recognized for his comedic and action roles, but he is also capable of delivering a lot of emotion.

Adam Reed, a warrior from 2050, journeys back in time to find his true love, Laura, in the year 2022. Adam has met an unusual partner in his 12-year-old self in the past. The older Adam enlists the help of his younger self in a dangerous expedition to preserve the future.

During their time together, the two Adams learn crucial lessons, particularly about their sentiments toward their father, whose death in 2021 is still fresh in their minds. While the younger Adam has been able to accept the grief, the older one has embraced it over time with resentment.

The emotional rollercoaster of the Netflix original film is all set to premiere on March 11 2022.

