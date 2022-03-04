What is an IATSE contract? Details explored as Netflix's Nailed it! Halloween! shuts shop after filming 4 episodes

A day after crew members went on strike to secure a contract with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), production on Netflix's Nailed It! Halloween was halted indefinitely. The strike occurred in the middle of filming their seventh season.

The union has been protesting against Magical Elves, the show's producers, in the hopes of forcing the firm to negotiate. Instead, after four episodes, Magical Elves decided to shut down production.

Following the conflict, the production firm and Netflix decided not to move forward with the next four episodes. Magical Elves told the staff that production had ended, and personnel were summoned to retrieve their belongings on Tuesday afternoon.

Crewmembers are on strike against the Netflix amateur baking show Nailed It! in an attempt to gain a first IATSE contract.

More about the IATSE contract

IATSE represents over 140,000 skilled artisans who are united to improve their working conditions, be the best at what they do, and improve the lives of entertainment workers and their families.

IATSE // #IASolidarity @IATSE NEW: We are releasing our first three one page documents explaining how the new tentative Basic Agreement addresses the priorities members identified early in the bargaining process.



This is a non-exhaustive set of member priorities, more soon.



The new three-year contracts feature a 10-hour shift turnaround, 54 hours of rest over the weekend, additional health and pension plan money, and a 3% rate increase per year for the term of the contract.

If these break intervals are broken, there are severe financial penalties.

On Tuesday, the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) declared the strike, and tweeted,

“This production has yet to negotiate with the IATSE, and we are asking Local 600 members to NOT cross the picket line.”

After the strike began on Monday evening, the picket line at Quixote Stages in Pacoima began on Tuesday at 10.30 am PT.

The roughly 50-person workforce went on strike and have been requesting voluntary recognition from management.

According to two union sources, production was halted on Tuesday once the walkout began. One of them commented,

“I know for sure that it’s shut down. They’d rather shut down than sign a union contract. They’re notoriously nonunion.”

Several requests for feedback were ignored by Magical Elves representatives. Netflix declined to comment on how the show's future installments would be handled.

More about Nailed It!

Nailed It! was in production for its seventh season and, unlike some other entertainment shows, it has never been an IATSE union show.

Nicole Byer hosted the baking competition, which debuted on Netflix in March 2018. The show has won three Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Competition Program and two PGA Awards.

Nailed It! Halloween! will air the four episodes on Netflix this fall, most likely around Halloween.

