What time will Cat Burglar Season 1 air on Netflix? Trailer, voice cast, and more about interactive series

Cat Burglar, a new Netflix animated series about a cat robbing a museum, is fully interactive experience, joining Netflix's growing list of game-like offerings.

The show revolves around the interactions of Rowdy, the cat thief, and Peanut, who tries to stop the former in his tracks. Viewers will be able to make decisions throughout the cartoon, determining whether their character succeeds or dies miserably.

Cat Burglar is an interactive series by the creators of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which is influenced by vintage Tex Avery cartoons.

Netflix's Cat Burglar set to drop on Netflix in February

Release date, duration, and trailer

Cat Burglar will be available on Netflix worldwide on February 22, 2022. The new interactive animated series has received key art and a trailer from Netflix.

The show has a 15-minute average length and almost an hour and a half of animation to explore, so viewers can play it numerous times and access previously unknown sequences of Rowdy trying to outsmart Peanut.

Zac Vega @ZaccaryVega Shown here is a brand-new promotional image for the upcoming Netflix Interactive cartoon "Cat Burglar." Shown here is a brand-new promotional image for the upcoming Netflix Interactive cartoon "Cat Burglar." https://t.co/z18EK7Y8hR

Voice Cast

Best known for his stand-up comedy and appearances on shows such as Comedy Bang! Bang!, James Adomian will voice Rowdy in the upcoming show. He's also noted for his work on Netflix's Hoops, Bojack Horseman, and Inside Job, among other projects.

mccraecook @mccraecook Upon watching the trailer to Netflix's upcoming interactive cartoon,"Cat Burglar",not only it gave me a lot of Tex Avery-esque classic cartoon vibes,but one of the main characters of this cartoon,Rowdy,reminded a lot of my main toon cat OC,Calvin,but with a pink nose. Upon watching the trailer to Netflix's upcoming interactive cartoon,"Cat Burglar",not only it gave me a lot of Tex Avery-esque classic cartoon vibes,but one of the main characters of this cartoon,Rowdy,reminded a lot of my main toon cat OC,Calvin,but with a pink nose. https://t.co/AB5wWt9b38

Alan Lee has agreed to voice Peanut on the upcoming show. He is best recognized for his dubbing and voice acting. For example, he did dubs for Squid Game, Aldnoah, Nowhere Man, Zero, and Illang: The Wolf Brigade.

Trevor Devall will be lending his voice to the show as the Museum Director.

Synopsis

The show's official synopsis with Netflix reads:

"Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of 'Black Mirror.'"

Rowdy, the titular cat thief, and Peanut, the museum's security dog, are introduced in a trailer for the new Netflix show.

When Rowdy and Peanut interact, such as when Peanut swings in to prevent Rowdy from stealing or when Rowdy tries to sneak past a laser-filled hallway, trivia will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Viewers who want to play will have to answer a series of rapid-fire questions, with the correct answer allowing Rowdy to progress, if only for a short while. Viewers must select the correct answer several times in a row, otherwise, Peanut will arrive and punish Rowdy in a gruesome but delightfully over-the-top manner.

