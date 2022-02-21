How to play Cat Burglar on Netflix? The process explained as interactive series airs on Feb 22

Cat Burglar, a new Netflix animated series about a cat robbing a museum, is completely interactive, adding to Netflix's increasing roster of game-like initiatives.

During the cartoon, viewers will be able to make choices and determine whether their character succeeds or dies horribly.

Netflix will release the show on February 22.

Cat Burglar is clearly influenced by vintage Tex Avery cartoons, and it comes from the makers of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, an interactive series.

How does one play the Cat Burglar quiz on Netflix?

In the trailer for the new Netflix series, Rowdy, the titular cat thief, and Peanut, the guard dog at the museum where Rowdy is stealing artwork, are introduced.

When Rowdy and Peanut interact — whether it's Peanut swinging in to prevent Rowdy from stealing or watching Rowdy try to get past a laser-filled hallway — trivia appears at the bottom of the screen.

Players will be asked a series of rapid-fire questions, with the correct response allowing Rowdy to move forward, if only for a short while. If viewers do not select the correct answer, Peanut will come along and punish Rowdy in a horrific yet delightfully over-the-top manner.

The trailer suggests that the series will fall halfway between Tom & Jerry and its Simpsons spoof, Itchy & Scratchy. Though viewers won't witness Peanut stretch Rowdy's eyeballs until they rupture, Rowdy can be taken down in far more horrible ways than a simple blow.

Rowdy warned spectators in the trailer that he only has a few lives left, promising that the show will be different each time players join. The underlying question with Cat Burglar is how many times the ordinary viewer will answer questions poorly simply to see Rowdy slaughtered in unusual ways.

More about Cat Burglar

Charlie Brooker created Cat Burglar, and he also acts as executive producer alongside Annabel Jones (Broke and Bones) and Mike Hollingsworth (BoJack Horseman).

Hollingsworth and James Bowman are among the writers of the show. The interactive producer is Russell McLean, and the cartoon has the voices of James Adomian (Rowdy Cat), Alan Lee (Peanut), and Trevor Devall as the Museum Director.

This isn't the first time Netflix has experimented with interactive entertainment. When Black Mirror: Bandersnatch premiered, fans were enthralled, and understandably so.

The appeal of an interactive story stems from its different endings, as viewers want to know all the possible outcomes of the decisions faced.

So, with a similar game from the same company, viewers can trust them to deliver a fascinating story while also putting their decision-making skills to the test.

