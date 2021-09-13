Where to watch Nailed It! ? Release date, cast and all you need to know about the Netflix show

Netflix released Season 5 of the “bake-off” reality TV series Nailed It! in late March this year. Now, the streaming giant is already back to release the upcoming Season 6 of the series. On August 24, Netflix released a trailer for the forthcoming season of Nailed It! on YouTube.

For the uninitiated who wandered upon this article, the cooking competition show has a twist: none of the participants are good cooks or can bake at all. The Emmy nominated series explores baking unique cakes for the most part.

American standup comedian Nicole Byer hosts the episodes while French pastry chef Jacques Torres judges the participants with guest judges. Each episode usually has Chef Torres and two other guest judges scoring the participants. Each participant is also allowed three minutes of help from any of the judges.

When will Netflix’s Nailed It! be released? Cast, Challenges, and much more

According to Nailed It! Season 6’s description from the trailer,

“This season, our bakers take on paranormal pastries, celebrate Black History, and attempt to recreate chocolate masterpieces inspired by our very own Jacques Torres.”

The participants will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000, where they will have to overcome their incompetence and bake delicious cakes without much practice.

Netflix labels the upcoming season as,

“It’s part reality contest, part hot mess, and you can’t look away.”

Release Date:

All episodes of Nailed It! Season 6 will drop on September 15. Netflix drops most of their titles on the platform at 12 AM PT (or 3 PM ET, 12.30 PM IST, 5 PM AEST, 8 AM BST, and 4 PM KST).

Number of Episodes:

The last season had five episodes. However, Season 6 is expected to have six to eight episodes in total.

Is Nailed It! Scripted?

Over the last few seasons, allegations about the series being scripted were trending. In 2018, Judge and chef Torres spoke to Vulture, debunking the rumors. He said,

“We eat raw dough. We eat raw cookies. We eat massive buttercream in cakes that are still warm. We eat salt.”

Chef Jacques further added,

We have to taste things that you will not put in your mouth. But you know what? That’s television. You have to do it.”

The series has 46 episodes released, which have an average run time of 32–36 minutes.

Also Read

Last year the series won the MTV Unscripted Movie & TV Awards for being the “Best Lifestyle Show.” In 2020, Nailed It! also got nominated for the “Outstanding Competition Program” at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar