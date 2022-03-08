When will The Adam Project air on Netflix? Release date, timings, and more explored

The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, is coming to Netflix soon enough, much to the delight of science fiction lovers. Written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin, with the direction of Shawn Levy, who is known for directing the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, the Ryan Reynolds- starrer looks promising enough and is sure to be a win for the streaming platform.

The science-fiction flick is about a time-traveling fighter pilot who teams up with his younger self and late father to save the world. Before the release, here is everything to know about the upcoming Netflix movie.

Watch the trailer of The Adam Project here

The Adam Project is the story of a man named Adam who travels back in time and teams up with his 11-year-old self in order to save the planet. His intention was actually to travel back in time to 2018 to prevent his own father from inventing time travel, but he mistakenly ends up in 2022, where he is faced with his 11-year-old self.

The film is a family-friendly sci-fi adventure flick that is sure to remind viewers of ’70s and ’80s classics like Star Wars and E.T. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the film is expected to be a big hit on Netflix. The film has been rated PG-13, so children aged 13 and above can watch it. However, parental supervision is recommended.

When does the sci-fi film release on Netflix?

The sci-fi project is scheduled to drop on Netflix on March 11, 2022. Viewers will be required to subscribe to any of the wide variety of available Netflix plans to watch the film on the streaming platform. Unfortunately, the film will not get a theatrical release.

Cast members of the movie

Netflix's science-fiction venture stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role as the adult Adam, while newcomer Walker Scobell plays the younger version of the character. Other cast members include Jennifer Garner as Adam’s mother, Mark Ruffalo as Adam’s father, Zoe Saldaña as Adam’s wife, and Catherine Keener as the villain.

Catch Ryan Reynolds on his time travel adventure on March 11, 2022 only on Netflix.

