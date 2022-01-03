Emma Roberts' childhood photo accidentally used for Emma Watson in Harry Potter Reunion, and fans can't get enough

The much-awaited Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiered on 1 January 2021, marking the first time the majority of cast members reunited since the franchise came to an end in 2011.

'Potterheads' around the world were left emotional as they went down memory lane with the actors and drowned in nostalgia. However, one fan was quick to notice an editing error involving Emma Watson in the reunion special episode.

It was revealed that a childhood photo of American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts was accidentally featured in the special in place of Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the picture, a young Emma Roberts can be seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sitting on a dining table with a plate of food. The photo was previously posted by the actress on her Instagram account.

Twitter reacts to Emma Roberts’ picture in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary special

Potterheads had a meltdown over Emma Roberts childhood photo in Harry Potter reunion (Image via Instagram/emmaroberts and HBO Max)

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special featured new interviews of cast members revisiting their journey alongside old footage from their time in the franchise.

However, one particular montage dedicated to Emma Watson mistakenly featured a picture of a young Emma Roberts instead of the former’s childhood photo. The editing mishap sent Harry Potter fans into a meltdown and many took to Twitter to react to the error:

I hate trump @willowhalliwell The Harry Potter hbo max reunion really used a baby pic of Emma roberts thinking it was Emma Watson The Harry Potter hbo max reunion really used a baby pic of Emma roberts thinking it was Emma Watson https://t.co/MfUCxf6TrX

loony @girlonquibbler



#EmmaWatson #ReturnToHogwarts I tried to search "emma watson baby" on google and yes that emma roberts baby picture shows up at the top 😂 I tried to search "emma watson baby" on google and yes that emma roberts baby picture shows up at the top 😂#EmmaWatson #ReturnToHogwarts https://t.co/rkGkqbDPYi

scrooge mcduck @imlere Yooo I am DEAD….they used a pic of Emma ROBERTS instead of Emma WATSON in the Harry Potter reunion 💀😂😂 Yooo I am DEAD….they used a pic of Emma ROBERTS instead of Emma WATSON in the Harry Potter reunion 💀😂😂 https://t.co/cgzwiJVna4

Tyler @OldGoldenSnitch



HOW did this get past everyone?!?! 😂😂😂 Wow. The editors / producers of #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts seriously used a picture of a young Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson.HOW did this get past everyone?!?! 😂😂😂 Wow. The editors / producers of #HarryPotter #ReturnToHogwarts seriously used a picture of a young Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson.HOW did this get past everyone?!?! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kNm0ZkWOh5

Sliced Wrestling @SlicedWrestling I'm freaking dying at the fact HBO showed a picture of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson during the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts special. I'm freaking dying at the fact HBO showed a picture of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson during the Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts special. https://t.co/H2FrcNIohu

𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 @vee_delmonico99 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 @vee_delmonico99 #HarryPotter20thAnniversary GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary https://t.co/bLbXcCUpnh THE WAY I INSTANTLY PAUSED THE VIDEO I WAS SO CONFUSED 😭 emma roberts harry potter cameo iktr twitter.com/vee_delmonico9… THE WAY I INSTANTLY PAUSED THE VIDEO I WAS SO CONFUSED 😭 emma roberts harry potter cameo iktr twitter.com/vee_delmonico9…

kali. @kchance_20 I did notice in the Harry Potter reunion montage of Emma Watson they used a childhood pic of Emma Roberts 🥴 I did notice in the Harry Potter reunion montage of Emma Watson they used a childhood pic of Emma Roberts 🥴

Wizarding News™ ❄ @HPANA Can't decide if this was on purpose to generate hate views (for promotion) or if it's a hilariously bad error by Warner Bros. in the production of their Harry Potter retrospective: They used a photo of actress Emma Roberts as a child instead of Emma Watson. 🤦‍♀️ Can't decide if this was on purpose to generate hate views (for promotion) or if it's a hilariously bad error by Warner Bros. in the production of their Harry Potter retrospective: They used a photo of actress Emma Roberts as a child instead of Emma Watson. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/YYQjjhFoM7

In response to fan reactions, producers of the reunion episode addressed the mistake in an official statement to Entertainment Weekly:

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

While Emma Watson has not addressed the situation so far, the special episode saw the actress share several anecdotes from the franchise, including her childhood crush on co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter:

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it — I just fell in love with him."

However, Watson also clarified that there was no romantic involvement between the two:

“I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.'”

Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen if Emma Roberts will react to her childhood photo being accidentally used for the Harry Potter reunion in the days to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special is currently streaming on HBO Max.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Siddharth Satish