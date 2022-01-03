'Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts' review - A nostalgic trip down the memory lane

The immense love and craziness of Harry Potter fans all around the world showed me how happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one remembers to turn on the light. In a world divided by fear and violence, J.K. Rowling gave us the magic we desperately needed.

Growing up, I did not realize the important messages that were conveyed to children via the Harry Potter films. The more I grew up, the more I transitioned from hating Snape to sympathizing with him, to finally acknowledging that Severus Snape was indeed a horrible person (willing to fight the Snape worshippers in the Comments section; hit me with your best shot). That is how I gradually became a Potterhead.

When I got to know that the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter films will be celebrated with a reunion of the cast, my heart rejoiced and I finally felt that my Amazon Prime subscription was worth something. So, here is my take on the heartwarming moments and the ones that I wished were there in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts - The best moments

The Start

I think we can all agree that once the Harry Potter theme music commenced, we were all transported back to the world of magic once again, starry-eyed and with anticipation. From the Hogwarts letter to the Platform 93⁄4, the starting was dripping with nostalgia.

The Directors

Despite the lack of certain actors, the fact that all the directors were present to discuss the films made me very happy. Chris Columbus gave the most insightful and detailed information and I have immense admiration for the man who not only handled children but also made them deliver their dialogue appropriately. The first two films were also a key aspect when it came to people’s acceptance of the Harry Potter world.

Alfonso Cuaron, the Oscar winning director, talked about the dark themes that were inculcated in the Prisoner of Azkaban to make it more mature.

Mike Newell was the ultimate ball of energy who was entrusted with the task of depicting the Tri-Wizard tournament to its glory. Despite his delivery, I am a bit mad about the Beauxbatons Academy of Magic being portrayed as a “girls” school, when it was a co-educational one. Where were all the Beauxbatons boys?

David Yates talked about how Harry Potter got even darker than the first few movies and about the various creative decisions that went into filming the ultimate finale.

The Trio

We all knew from the trailer that we would be able to see Dan, Rupert, and Emma chatting away happily. What was more poignant here was the set-up. All three were seen chilling in what resembled the Griffindor common room. This made me cast my mind back to all the times (from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix), the trio were seen talking in the common room to come up with the best plan.

Bonus: From the laughs to the tears, the Emma-Rupert chat in front of the fireplace was so endearing.

Harry-Sirius moment

I think all of us can agree that when Gary Oldman touched Daniel’s chest, it was a complete godfather-godson moment. As they chatted about the bond between Harry and Sirius and the significance of Sirius and Buckbeak flying away to freedom, I could not help but feel robbed as J.K. did not give us enough Harry-Sirius moments in the books and movies to cling to.

Best ending

In the words of Emma Watson:

“There's something about 'Harry Potter' that makes life richer, like when things get really dark and times are really hard, stories give us places we can go, where we can rest, feel held.”

The ending could not have been better, as the casting of the Patronus charm gave me goosebumps. The symbolic spell is all about casting away the sorrow and focusing on happiness, just like the Harry Potter books and movies help us to dispel our negative emotions and get immersed in the world of magic.

“After all this time? Always.”

Yes, we will always love the Harry Potter world (however, not as toxically as Snape did).

Dan’s crush reveal

From Tom Felton to Daniel Radcliffe, Helena Bonham Carter seems to be the apple of everyone’s eyes. In a fun conversation with Radcliffe, Carter revealed Dan’s autograph that she signed about 10 to 15 years ago.

He wished he was ten years older so that he would at least have the chance of being with Helena. As Carter laughed out loud, Dan could not help but blush.

The Moments they missed

Where were they?

From Maggie Smith to Michael Gambon, I felt so very sad when I did not see an appearance from some of the key actors in the Harry Potter films. While the topic of Cedric’s tragic death was being discussed, I felt it would have been so much better had Robert Pattinson chipped in with his own character analysis.

Weasley group photo in Egypt (Image via Harry Potter Wiki - Fandom)

What happened to the complete Weasley family?! Aside from Charlie (who was never really portrayed in the films), where were Percy (Chris Rankin) and Bill (Domhnall Gleeson)? The ultimate favorite, Mrs. Weasley (Julie Walters), was also sadly missing.

More behind-the-scenes

Those of us who have the DVDs or have checked out the making of the Harry Potter films, were already acquainted with all the deleted scenes and behind the scenes that were shown in Return to Hogwarts. As a result, my heart craved newer ones.

Unfortunately, there was no fresh addition to the already seen scenes and its filming (except perhaps Newell tackling James Phelps to the ground). However, I must stress that it was beautifully woven into the movie.

More than just a hug

I wish, I so wish, there was more Tom-Emma face-to-face conversation! There was a brief time when I used to ship Dramione and I really wanted to see them interacting more on screen rather than sitting apart and discussing how they both love and care for each other. Also, it would have been so cool if they discussed Hermione punching Draco in the face while facing each other!

We all knew that Emma had a crush on Tom while filming the first few films, but talking about it at the reunion reminded me of how David Schwimmer admitted to having a crush on Jennifer Anniston at the F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion. Oh Tom, if only your crush was re-directed back at Emma and not towards Helena Bonham Carter!

P.S – I also wanted Tom Felton to have a face-to-face conversation with Jason Issacs. Come on, they are the ultimate dad-son duo!

Overall, Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts was really a trip down memory lane and is a New Year’s gift to all the Potterheads out there. Despite the flaws and imperfections, Harry Potter films have always been and will always remain a precious bookmark in the chapters of my life.

