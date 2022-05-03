Watch: Disguised Toast reveals he knows 5 Twitch streamers who will be moving to YouTube after Sykkuno

OfflineTV's Disguised Toast was one of many to live react to his friend and fellow streamer Sykkuno's move to YouTube Gaming, and the streamer seemed to have ideas about who would be next to follow suit.

In a recent clip, the Twitch streamer claimed that he knew of at least five people who would probably switch over from Twitch to YouTube:

"I know of at least five more people going over. Which is a lot, honestly."

As soon as Disguised Toast expressed that he had a feeling as to who would be next, the chat started spamming their own guesses. This prompted the streamer to ask his viewers a very daunting question that ended up starting a whole new conversation:

"Chat, go ahead and guess who the five are."

Sykkuno wasn't the first to decidedly ditch Twitch either. Throughout the years, many streamers have publicly taken issue with the live-streaming platform for its blatant mistreatment and random ban hammers slammed on them for supposedly no reason.

YouTube Gaming itself has become a more viable option for streamers in general, as those outside of Twitch have uprooted their platforms to station themselves on YouTube completely within the past year. Twitch's future appears to be bleak, and YouTube seems to be providing more for the streamers and content creators to come.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's revelation

As soon as Disguised Toast prompted a question regarding the future of Twitch, fans began to speculate and hypothesize about the five other streamers that may or may abandon the livestreaming platform for YouTube Gaming. The number one guess was OfflineTV's Leslie "Fuslie," who had possibly hinted at moving in the past.

There was also a general consensus about OfflineTV & Friends making the move, as well as members of esports organization 100Thieves (which is currently co-owned by YouTube-exclusive streamer Valkyrae). Some fans threw in guesses like Twitch streamers HasanAbi, BrookeAB, Buddha, and even MoistCr1TiKaL.

A lot of viewers were curious to watch the competition between the two platforms unfold, as well as continue to witness what appears to be the downfall of Twitch.

One fan made note of the fact that YouTube appears to be profiting off of Twitch's mistakes, and there might be an underlying strategy by the video-sharing platform beneath the hysterics.

Other commentators felt that the current meta of permanently moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming "doesn't seem sustainable," and the video-sharing platform also has a lot of work to do before welcoming more livestreamers aboard.

They questioned whether it would be feasible for the company to take on this new path as well as provide for their streamers like Twitch has done in the past.

One fan made it abundantly clear to others that none of it was as big of a deal as people were making it out to be and that Twitch could solely sustain off of its non-English speaking communities.

They pointed out that fan-favorite streamers have moved over in the past during Twitch's peak, so the "end of Twitch" might not be happening as soon as many think it will.

The legitimate reason as to why streamers are ditching Twitch for good has yet to be confirmed, but some may have an idea of the bigger picture. In recent weeks, the Amazon-owned platform has begun making changes to its current monetization policies, which are to be set in stone by summer 2022.

Disguised Toast has not commented on whether or not he plans to move exclusively to YouTube Gaming with his fellow streamers.

Edited by Siddharth Satish