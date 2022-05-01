Watch: Disguised Toast calls out Ludwig for cheating in Among Us

While playing Minecraft on a recent stream with a large group of fellow streamers, Disguised Toast confronted Ludwig about admitting to cheating in Among Us.

Toast said he was listening to Ludwig's podcast, where Lugwig admitted to 'cheating' in Among Us lobbies with other streamers. The twist, however, was that he was intentionally losing to help create big plays and content for other streamers. Toast joked that the incident gave him trust issues. He said:

"I will never trust again."

Disguised Toast calls out Ludwig for cheating

Toast and Ludwig played Minecraft on a call with numerous big streamers such as Sykkuno, Miyoung, Fuslie, and Corpse Husband. While playing, Toast called out Ludwig for a recent podcast he did where he admitted to cheating in Among Us lobbies with other streamers.

For additional context, he admitted that he was cheating in favor of other players, intentionally losing games to help his fellow streamers create big plays and generate better content. While it was a bit dishonest, it was all fun and games and nothing was at stake.

However, after Toast's statement, everyone's interest was piqued. They started asking Toast how he knew about this. He explained that Ludwig admitted to it himself.

"He admitted it on his podcast, I'm watching it right now!"

However, Ludwig did not pass up on what was a golden opportunity for him to plug in his podcast, asking which platform Toast was listening to it on.

"Could you find this on YouTube or Spotify? Or is it both?"

Disguised Toast was aware of the broader context to the cheating admission by Ludwig. Although he said he would never trust Ludwig again, Toast was likely joking.

Ludwig asked Toast if he had watched the full clip and knew the context behind it. Toast jokingly answered:

"Nah, I took it out of context and jumped to conclusions."

Ludwig joked back at him, saying:

"He is such a good streamer."

Ludwig did explain the whole situation to the rest of the group afterwards. While the other streamers on the call were surprised at first, it seemed all was forgiven after the explanation.

Fans react to Toast calling out Ludwig

There was a bit of self-awareness from the redditors on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when Disguised Toast joked about taking Ludwig's admission out of context.

Many weren't as quick to forgive Ludwig for his admission to throwing his Among Us games, calling it staged content.

Others thought that the cheating situation was not a big deal as it did not give him an unfair advantage, and they were 'for fun' lobbies.

Among Us was certainly a gold mine of content for streamers and YouTubers. Ludwig can surely be forgiven for trying to make everyone's streams more entertaining.

