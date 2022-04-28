"It's frustrating as hell": Ludwig explains why the increased ad policy might be detrimental for Twitch

Streamer of the year, Ludwig recently explained why the rumored Twitch changes and the increased ad policy might be detrimental to the platform.

A widely popular streaming platform, Twitch is rumored to be considering some major changes to its partner program in order to increase the incentives for streamers.

While the change might look good from the outside, it's not as simple or straightforward as there is a price. And that's precisely what Ludwig revealed in his most recent stream.

While talking about the Twitch partner program, the streamer notes:

"It's frustrating as hell. "

Ludwig's reaction to the increased ad policy

YouTuber and Streamer of the Year, Ludwig Anders Ahgren aka Ludwig recently opened up about Twitch's increased ad policy. As per the streamer himself, viewers hate advertisements and this new change by Twitch might prove to be more harmful than they expect.

He even went on to Twitch to check the density of advertisements on the platform. Speaking more about the ad policy, the streamer notes:

"Unskippable 30 seconds ad, right? 30 second ad that's crazy. That's a crazy thing, especially because most people who watch on destop or like bounce around you know, you're like okay what's xQc doing? Overwatch, now okay I'm gonna switch over to Mizklif and they give you another ad. This is another 30 second ad."

He added:

"Even though I watched the 15 seconds in the other one, it doesn't matter. I just have to watch a full 30 second ad just to switch over to Mizkif. "

The streamer even went on to compare the advertising system between YouTube and Twitch. While YouTube does allow its viewers to skip most of the ads in five seconds, Twitch has an unskippable 30 second ad even if the viewer is just switching to the next video after watching a full advertisement.

Fans react to Ludwig's opinion about the new changes

As expected, the brutally honest opinion elicited tons of reaction from viewers. The majority of viewers can be seen agreeing with what Ludwig had to say about Twitch's new partner program.

Fans react to the Ludwig's opinion about the new changes (Mogul mail/YouTube)

Fans react to the Ludwig's opinion about the new changes (Mogul mail/YouTube)

Twitch is considering some major changes to its partner program

After quite a while, the Amazon-owned platform is considering making some changes to its Twitch program. The major change mainly revolves around how Twitch is going to pay its streamers and the incentives for more ads.

To put it simply, the purple platform is trying to reduce the proportion of subscription fees portioned out to Twitch’s biggest streamers. Instead, it offers incentives for streamers to run more ads.

However, ads are a facet that viewers have always been annoyed with. Hence, the decision to increase the same might be detrimental to Twitch. The streaming platform is also considering a new tier system along with bespoke criteria for streamers to qualify for these tiers.

However, one of the major highlights of the changes is the new revenue split from 70% to 50%. This will be a significant cut for many streamers' revenue on the platform.

Here is the list of changes

Incentives for more ad

New rev split (70% - 50%)

New toers system

No more exclusivity

Changes could be implemented this summer

However, it is worth noting that nothing has been officially finalized yet. So fans may have to wait a bit longer to get more details on the changes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul