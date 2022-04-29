5 best budget gaming desks to buy (2022)

Gaming desks are a necessary component of computer setups. It is where all your equipment resides.

For gamers who spend countless hours in a fixed position, a suitable desk that fits their needs and ergonomics is crucial to their overall experience and health.

The concept of gaming desks might come across as vague since any office desk can also be used for gaming setups. This is true, but the originality behind the term “gaming desks” mostly has to do with ergonomics and aesthetics, to an extent.

Gaming desks are only generalized, and it is up to you to find a viable desk that can enhance your gaming setup.

What are some things to keep in mind while buying gaming desks?

Ergonomics has to do with overall comfort in a working environment. The concept and need for proper ergonomics are amplified for gamers highly prone to long-term injuries. Ensure the desk you are buying is around a height where your arms can rest in an L shape on the tabletop, as this can prevent wrist injuries common with esports athletes.

Another essential feature of a gaming desk will be your eye-to-monitor level, as your head should point straight without bending for proper visibility. Prefer a desk with a monitor riser if possible. Otherwise, you can purchase one separately.

A gaming desk should also have enough space for all your equipment and hardware. Moreover, aesthetics are preferential but can completely alter the overall vibe of your setup.

Best budget gaming desks to transform your gaming setup

To jump-start your gaming desk search, we have suggested five desks that fulfill the above three factors discussed varyingly at a budget.

5) SunyesH L-shaped computer gaming desk 47 inch

$124.99

Dimensions : 54.3"(L) x 19"(W) x 29.1"(H)

Dimension of floating shelf is: 24''(L)x 9''(W)

This is an interesting table design perfect for those seeking modularity. It is divided into two parts, one being the actual table and a floating shelf that can be placed on either the left or right side, depending on the need.

The middle board of the floating shelf can also be removed to accommodate your gaming PC. The desk also offers a side hook to safely store your headphones and ample room for your keyboard. The build quality is also pretty impressive, considering the price point.

Overall, one of the better gaming desks for those constantly looking to change their setup.

4) MOTPK L-shaped gaming desk with carbon fiber surface, black, 51 inch

$139.99

Dimensions : 51"D x 51"W x 29.5"H

This is one of those value-for-money gaming desks, given just how many features it has. The table is L-shaped and valuable to those who want to create a PC gaming and console gaming setup in a single space.

The desk has nifty features like a removable monitor riser, cup holder, and a headphone hook to neatly store your headphones after use. Aesthetics-wise, it has a sleek carbon fiber finish that gives it a gaming vibe.

3) IRONCK industrial computer desk 55"

$149.99

Dimensions : 23.6"D x 55.1"W x 36.7"H

This particular desk is not marketed as a gaming desk but checks all the factors that make a good gaming desk. It has a lovely vintage brown aesthetic that those who prefer a subtle design will appreciate.

This desk by Ironck has a bottom CPU stand and storage shelves that can be used to store gaming accessories like controllers and headphones.

The highlight of the table is an extended, full-frame monitor shelf that can even house a dual monitor setup with ease. It has lots of free space to have an elongated mousepad and also keeps other equipment like speakers without running into the problem of insufficient space.

2) Amazon Basics height-adjustable gaming desk with raised monitor shelf

$157.84

Dimensions : 25"D x 55.12"W x 49.65"H

Amazon Basics provides excellent quality products without unnecessary factors and over-the-top branding that raises the cost. This table from that brand does just that.

It includes a height adjusting lever, a feature only present in much more expensive gaming desks. This makes it a top choice for gaming setups shared between several people, and the height can be adjusted according to the user.

The desk also offers a raised monitor shelf that eliminates the possibility of poor posture. Substantially, this gaming desk should be your top choice if you are concerned about ergonomics.

1) It's_Organized 60-inch gaming computer desk, T-shaped, black

$159

Dimensions : 24"D x 61"W x 30"H

This is a highly sturdy 60-inch gaming desk that can perfectly house a dual monitor or even triple monitor setup. The gaming desk is entirely coated with a carbon fiber surface that helps protect against micro-scratches. It also comes with a stylish mousepad that fits the overall aesthetics.

The signature aspect of this gaming desk is cable management holes and a cable management storage box. It helps keep the setup looking clean and tidy. Overall, an excellent gaming desk.

