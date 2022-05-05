5 best RGB mousepads to buy for gaming

Good mousepads are the secret to achieving the slickest flicks and tracking you see Valorant and Apex Legends pro players achieve effortlessly. Agreed, you need the mindset and skills first, but a well crafted mousepad goes a long way to performing your best in highly competitive games.

RGB is, without a doubt, a staple in PC gaming. It adds a groovy character to your gaming setup. If you have somehow been unaware, there are RGB mousepads too! RBG mousepads serve both ways, giving you effortless glide and control over your mouse while also making your setup look its best.

Note: Different mousepads offer different performance boosts like speed, control, hybrid based on the material and pattern used. It is receommended that you make a decision that favors your specific preference.

A look at 5 best RBG mousepads that you can invest in without any hesitation

5) ITNRSIIET RGB Gaming Mouse Pad - $24.99

This mousepad will be great for users who prefer an artistic touch (Image via Amazon)

If you are in the market for a budget RGB mousepad that can completely alter the vibe of your gaming setup, this extended mousepad from ITNRSIIET will deliver.

The mousepad has an artsy vibe based on the artwork “The Great Wave.” Simply stated, the mousepad looks magnificent, so much so that you might find yourself admiring it for hours. The fabric is well thought out as well. It offers a balanced approach that is not too smooth or too rough.

The 360 degree RGB amplifies the edgy vibe of the mousepad even more. In terms of performance, the mousepad manages to match its esthetic standards with fast and precise mouse control. Overall, this mousepad from ITNRSIIET is an excellent value proposition.

4) Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad - $49

Ian 🇮🇪 @YaMateIan After 3 hours of use I’m already used to my new mousepad, had been using the razer firefly cloth edition for about 4 years since I never really liked hard surface ones, but the firefly v2 is amazing, and 3x brighter too After 3 hours of use I’m already used to my new mousepad, had been using the razer firefly cloth edition for about 4 years since I never really liked hard surface ones, but the firefly v2 is amazing, and 3x brighter too https://t.co/hTnqHx9yIk

Razer, the gaming accessories giant, provides equally well-crafted mousepads as their state-of-the-art mice. The Firefly V2 is an RGB mousepad powered by Razer Chroma, which opens up an endless RGB dimension for people who want to amp up their esthetics to the next level.

It is the perfect choice for gamers who want a curated balance between control and speed-type mousepads. The Firefly V2 has a micro textured surface that allows for enhanced tracking and empowers flagship-grade mouse sensors to perform at their utmost potential.

3) Corsair MM700 RGB Extended Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad - $59.99

CORSAIR @CORSAIR



Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.



🖱️Fits a mouse

⌨️ And a keyboard

3-zone RGB

USB-C with 2x USB passthrough



🥰 corsair.com/mm700 Due to popular demand, we have extended our RGB!Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.🖱️Fits a mouse⌨️ And a keyboard3-zone RGBUSB-C with 2x USB passthrough Due to popular demand, we have extended our RGB!Introducing MM700 RGB, our first RGB extended mousepad.🖱️Fits a mouse⌨️ And a keyboard🌈 3-zone RGB🔌 USB-C with 2x USB passthrough🥰 corsair.com/mm700 https://t.co/RjG29cuAPG

The Corsair MM700 is a highly minimal RGB mousepad that focuses on its value with performance and core features. The mousepad offers an extended surface that can house a full-size keyboard and still have enough space for your mouse movements. This is particularly important in esports titles.

The quality from Corsair is impressive, and long-term usage should not extensively wear down the 4mm thick plush rubber construction of the mousepad. The three-zone RGB can be easily illuminated out of the box through the built-in push button.

Another unconventional feature of the MM700 is that it has two USB ports in the RGB hub, which can be used to connect additional peripherals without having to resort to motherboard ports.

2) Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad - $59.99

Albano Salatti @Albanosalatti The work- office setting (or gaming setting now..) keeps growing.. now with Ornata V2 + Goliathus Extended Chroma by @Razer ... The work- office setting (or gaming setting now..) keeps growing.. now with Ornata V2 + Goliathus Extended Chroma by @Razer... https://t.co/d98KDNLgAj

Razer Goliathus is a popular extended mousepad with RBG elements scattered throughout. The micro textured surface of the Goliathus mousepad enables a monumental-sized mouse to have great glide and control, making it perfect for competitive games. Once placed on your desk, it feels sturdy with ample grip.

The mousepad is highly sensitive to all kinds of DPI and sensitivities, which makes it a great starting point for those unsure about their playing style. Razer Goliathus is available in four variants, but in our eyes Mercury White compliments the RGB the best.

1) SteelSeries QcK Prism Gaming Mouse Pad - $69.99

Features micro-woven QcK cloth for ultimate control (Image via Steelseries)

This mousepad from SteelSeries is based on their legendary QcK micro-woven cloth. These mousepads have been widely used in esports since a long time. If you are a fanatic in terms of mouse control, you should pick up the SteelSeries QcK Prism without a doubt.

The mousepad not only performs well, it looks astonishingly good too. It is a limited-edition mousepad that has a Neo-Noir design on the surface. The RGB incorporates effortlessly with the bright colors of the mousepad.

