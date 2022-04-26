5 best gaming mouse for Valorant in 2022

A good gaming mouse for gaming is like a proverbial biscuit to your cup of tea. Apart from having a real skill set in a game like Valorant, a trusty gaming mouse is indispensable to ensure victory. Therefore, investing in a suitable gaming mouse will not only help one function optimally but also provide satisfaction on a mental level where you can rely on your hardware to match your skills.

It’s the unison of a man and a machine that brings about results in competitive gaming. Think of your mouse as a tool. A tool that will help you achieve the desired results in gaming.

However, there’s nothing such as one size fits all equivalent here. Everyone has a different grip style - fingerprint, palm or claw grip, hand size, and button preferences. A light gaming mouse can help you build endurance while a wider mouse will ensure better aiming.

Before making a purchase, ensure that you give your style of play a thorough analysis. Once you’ve discovered what’s your style, choosing a gaming mouse will become fairly straightforward.

5 best gaming mouse that are well-suited for Valorant and other FPS games

In this piece, we’ve narrowed down a list of seven mice that offer some of the best features that are currently available in the market. Read on.

1) Logitech G PRO X Superlight

DPI - 25,600

Interface - Wireless/USB

Weight - 63 g

Buttons - 5

Price - $150

Logitech G PRO X Superlight offers a wireless experience. There’s quite a talk a among enthusiasts about wireless mice having reliability and latency issues and the fact that they cost a lot more than standard wired mice. Fortunately, G PRO X Superlight has no such problems.

Logitech says it weighs only 63 g, ensuring less fatigue for long gaming sessions. Popular streamers like Ninja have recently switched to G Pro recently and this speaks volumes about the efficiency of the mouse.

Logitech G @LogitechG The PRO X Superlight was meticulously redesigned and engineered to reduce its weight in 2020. This led to an estimated annual carbon impact avoidance of 260 tCO2e, which is equivalent to more than 645 thousand miles driven by an average gasoline-powered passenger car.

2) SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless

Interface - Wireless/USB

Weight - 163 g

Buttons - 7

Price - $119.99

DPI - 12,000

Despite being roughly three years old now, the SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless offers a unique proposition for those who prefer a chunky mouse to game. The base weight is 163 g, but the adjustable weight distribution system allows for 256 unique weight configurations to adapt to any grip or play style. This is facilitated by the presence of eight 4g weights that can be removed and placed at will.

For gamers who want a heavy-yet-manoeuverable mouse, Rival 650 makes a lot of sense.

3) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

DPI - 20,000

Interface - Wireless/USB

Weight - 82 g

Buttons - 8

Price - $129.99

Razer markets the DeathAdder series as the most successful gaming mouse of all time and there's good reason behind that. Firstly, it is the Airpods equivalent in the gaming mouse space. It offers something for everyone. Ergonomics are calibrated, keeping the average hand in consideration.

The V2 Pro specifically, features 20,000 DPI and 99.6% resolution accuracy for executing tricky headshots in Valorant. The battery life stands at a very respectable 120 hours on bluetooth or 70 hours via Razer's HyperSpeed technology for low-latency.

4) Razer Basilisk Ultimate

DPI - 20,000

Interface - Wireless/USB

Weight - 107 g

Buttons - 11

Price - $149.99

An array of eleven programmable buttons is the flagship feature that the Razer Basilisk Ultimate comes with. Despite weighing just 107 g, the gaming mouse comes packed with 100% PTFE mouse feet for smooth movement and up to 100 hours of battery life.

When you pair good basics with impeccable sensor performance, you truly get a winner. Be that as it may, it's strictly not recommended for gamers with small hands.

5) FinalMouse Starlight-12 Pegasus

DPI - 20,000

Interface - Wireless/USB

Weight - 42 g small/47 g medium

Buttons - 5

Price - $189.99

We seldom hear about mice made out of the magnesium alloy. When FinalMouse attempted to make a gaming mouse with class-leading DPI and light weight, they came up with the Starlight-12 Pegasus. It is suited for a variety of grip types and customizabilty.

The lack of bluetooth can pinch sometimes, but an included in-box USB dongle more than makes up for it. Also, it’s very rare to see a PC peripheral company offering two different sizes of a product. This is a highly thoughtful move.

