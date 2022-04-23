Wattson’s Ultimate in Apex Legends allows players to gain shields using Crypto’s drone

Apex Legends is one of the most popular Hero Shooter FPS (first-person shooter) battle royales available on the market. With its constantly growing popularity worldwide, this game just saw its biggest player count in history.

Like any other character ability-based game, the game offers a variety of Legends with unique attributes. As of now, Apex Legends has 20 playable Legends. Respawn Entertainment releases a new Legend every season, which opens the doors to possibilities in the game’s playstyle.

Legends are categorized into four different classes. Depending on their abilities, players can choose to be either offensive, defensive, support, or a recon legend. Players can acquire these characters using Legends tokens or Apex coins.

Sometimes, players often try to find tricks in the game, which gives them an unfair advantage over the opposing players. The developers do not explicitly plan these tricks.

Building a massive multiplayer player game and constantly giving it live support can be a tough job, even with an AAA studio. They often miss out on things/mechanisms that can be used as a trick in the game to gain some advantages.

The latest trick found by a Reddit user is now a hot cake in the Apex community. Let's see what this user has found out.

New Wattson-Crypto shield trick in Apex Legends

Xronya discovered this trick. The player was playing Apex Legends with his squad while streaming the game on Twitch. Unexpectedly, he found out that players could get extra shields by using two different abilities by two Legends.

Players need to have Crypto and Wattson in their squad to activate this trick.

Crypto is a recon-based Legend that uses a drone. Using Crypto's tactical ability, if players go near Wattson's ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, the electrified Pylon will mistake Crypto's drone as the character, and it will start giving shields away.

Wattson's ultimate ability destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields. Still, Xronya found this way while playing a random game on his stream, which gives Crypto this buff/passive that was hidden in the game or was probably missed out by the developers.

However, once players start learning about this trick, they will start using it immediately. Respawn Entertainment might release a patch to fix this in the game, but according to some Reddit users, this specific trick does not need to be fixed.

This trick allows Crypto to gain shields after sending his drone near a Pylon, but this would mean he needs to operate the drone from a distance. He is vulnerable when he shifts to a drone view.

However, this would make him more vulnerable because it wouldn't allow his drone to move further from the Pylon range if he wanted to gain those shields. This trick unlocks the advantages and disadvantages simultaneously.

