5 best Apex Legends weapons for mid range combat 

Apex Legends has an impressive collection of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies in battle royale matches. The performance of each weapon depends on their class and the kind of matches that players are indulging in.

With every seasonal update, Respawn Entertainment buffs or nerfs guns' abilities in Apex Legends. Before Season 13 commences, here are a few weapons that players can use to reap the best benefits in mid-range fights.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

Best mid-range weapons in Apex Legends

1) G7 Scout

After Apex Legends’ Season 11 update, G7 Scout is now available in Care Packages. Such a move is quite surprising for players who have been relying on the marksman rifle ever since its introduction.

Since the gun is quite overpowered in mid-range gunfights in battle royale matches, Respawn Entertainment has decided to lock it away in Care Packages. Players can pair it with a sub-machine gun for close-range brawls.

However, inclusion in the Care Package is not bad, as the weapon is getting some buffs. It is now double-tap equipped and is capable of inflicting powerful head, body, and leg damage.

Statistics

Body DPS: 144

Magazine Size: 20

Full reload time: 2.7 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -57.5%

Total Cost: 1150 materials

2) VK-47 Flatline

VK-47 Flatline is effective when it comes to both long and short ranges. However, the gun’s recent nerf in Season 12 and its removal from the loot pool were quite disheartening to Apex Legends players.

One of the best features of the heavy assault rifle is its recoil pattern and rate of damage. Gamers are advised to use the extended magazine to get the best results in mid-range fights.

Aside from Flatline, Longbow was also moved to the Replicator, making the former weapon more difficult to access. Players will have to gather 30 crafting materials if they want to craft the VK-Flatline and use it.

Statistics

Body DPS: 180

Magazine Size: 20

Full reload time: 3.1 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -50%

Total Cost: 1350 materials

3) R-301 Carbine

This weapon is arguably the best mid-range gun an Apex Legends player can hope to use. The assault rifle’s high rate of fire and high accuracy makes it a deadly combination, which is very useful in case of intense fights.

Moreover, R-301 Carbine is suitable for beginners as it has low recoil, which results in high accuracy. Sadly, it is rare for players to stumble upon it on the battleground.

The only downside of this weapon is its small clip size. The standard stock of 18 bullets is quite risky for aggressive fights. Hence, a gold magazine consisting of 28 bullets is always favorable.

Statistics

Body DPS: 189

Magazine Size: 28

Full reload time: 2.88 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -50%

Total Cost: 1450 materials

4) C.A.R SMG

The Combat Advanced Round Sub-machine Gun (C.A.R SMG) is one of the most versatile weapons in the battle royale game. The gun performs exceptionally well in cases of both close to mid-range combat.

The gun is compatible with both Heavy Rounds and Light Rounds in Apex Legends. Hence, when loot is scarce, gamers do not have to spend additional time scouring the grounds for ammunition.

If players using the gun are good at hitting their mark, they will get the best out of C.A.R SMG because of its high rate of fire. The weakness of this weapon is its recoil pattern, which is why players must head over to the Firing Range to get used to it.

Statistics

Body DPS: 201.5

Magazine Size: 27

Full reload time: 1.92 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -15%

Total Cost: 1350 materials

5) 30-30 Repeater

This gun is the only one on the list that is not good for a close-range fight but performs well in the case of a mid-range battle. Players are recommended not to charge the weapon as often as it will reduce its rate of fire.

The downside of this weapon is its slow reload time. To get over it, players can equip the gun with a Dual Shell Hop-Up that allows gamers to reload two bullets at a time instead of one.

The 30-30 Repeater has a good rate of fire (if not charged frequently) and covers a decent range, making it suitable for mid-range combat in Apex Legends. If appropriately aimed, three or four heavy shots at an opponent are sufficient to bring them down.

Statistics

Body DPS: 114

Magazine Size: 12

Full reload time: 0.6 seconds per bullet

ADS speed penalty: -57.5%

Total Cost: 1100 materials

