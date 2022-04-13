Octane vs Lifeline: Which Legend is more suitable for intense matches in Apex Legends Mobile?

Despite Apex Legends Mobile’s availability in over ten countries worldwide, the battle royale title is yet to be launched globally. For now, mobile gamers can only enjoy nine Legends, out of which only Bloodhound is available by default.

The rest of the Legends can be unlocked once players cross specific levels. Two of the Legends available in Apex Legends are Lifeline and Octane. Both their abilities involve a health revival. In this article, their skills are judged based on which Legend is more useful in aggressive matches.

Octane

Octane in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Octane’s tactical ability, Stim, increases the sprinting speed by 40% and the movement speed by 30% for six seconds. If players use this ability, their health is gradually reduced.

The passive ability of the Legend, Swift Mend, allows him to restore his health over time. This is very beneficial in the case of long-drawn matches in Apex Legends Mobile.

Octane’s ultimate ability, Launch Pad, deploys a jump pad that mobile gamers can use to jump in any direction. It has a cooldown time of 90 seconds.

Lifeline

Lifeline in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline’s tactical ability, D.O.C. Heal Drone, allows her to summon her Drone of Compassion to heal teammates within three meters. The drone can recover up to 8 HP per second.

The passive ability of Lifeline, Combat Medic, lets her move freely and defend her squad while her teammates are being revived. The drone is capable of reviving two players at once.

Using the ultimate ability of the Apex Legends Mobile character, Care Package, players can summon a three-item slot pod filled with high-quality gear and supplies. The package should ideally be summoned at the very beginning of the match to stock up on the essentials.

Which Legend in Apex Legends Mobile is better suited for aggressive matches?

Lifeline is preferable to Octane when it comes to aggressive matches (Image via EA)

Despite Octane’s versatile ability, he is not suitable for aggressive matches. Although he has the power to self-heal, he can bleed out while being knocked down if a teammate does not revive him quickly. Hence, his passive ability is not very useful for aggressive matches.

Even if Octane’s tactical ability increases movement and sprinting speed, it reduces the health of the Legend. On the other hand, Lifeline’s tactical ability has the power to heal more than one teammate, which is incredibly beneficial in case of intense matches.

Her passive ability also lets her attack her enemies while her Drone of Compassion is busy restoring the health of others. She also has the power to summon a Care Package that allows players to stock up on essential supplies and gear.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

