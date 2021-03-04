Football legends giving us major fitness goals

People often feel that the life of a retired football legend is easy. It is tempting to think that the consistent adulation of fans and fat paychecks might be enough to take a stretch and enjoy life away from public scrutiny.

However, that is not true. These football legends often make public appearances with charities, or as club ambassadors. The public criticism that Brazilian Ronaldo and Diego Maradona received for their physical appearance post-retirement was quite scathing.

However, there are still many football legends who have maintained the determination and drive of their playing days, and keep giving us major fitness goals.

5. David Beckham

David Beckham is not just a Manchester United great, but a football legend in the truest sense. In an illustrious career which also included stints with Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and PSG, he won 13 major trophies. A stylish player both on and off the pitch, Beckham was one of the most recognizable faces of football during his playing days.

Even after his retirement, Beckham has continued to maintain the style and personality that wowed many during his playing days. He has also been involved in ambitious projects, most notably the franchise Inter Miami, which made its debut in the MLS last season. His fitness levels were appreciated by fans on social media as they jokingly requested him to come out of retirement after a testimonial match at Old Trafford.

4. Clarence Seedorf

Often regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, Seedorf is a decorated football legend in a well-travelled career with Ajax, Sampdoria, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Botafogo. He is the only player to have won 4 Champions League titles with 3 different teams, being a vital member of his teams that went on to be crowned Champions of Europe.

Shame Clarence Seedorf’s abs were omitted but other than that it is very good pic.twitter.com/pg91vmfqvF — Alex Bidwell (@bidwell_alex) February 22, 2021

It was his dedication and hard work which allowed him to play at the highest level till the age of 37. Since retiring, he has taken on temporary coaching roles at AC Milan, Shenzhen, Deportivo La Coruna and Cameroon's national team. But instead of sitting back and enjoying the retirement phase, he continues to display that same drive in the gym that he showed on the ground. He indeed looks fitter than most of the current players.