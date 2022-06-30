How to claim Amazon Prime July 2022 free games: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, and more

The next batch of Amazon Prime Gaming free games has been announced, and it looks to be another decent month. The lineup is admittedly far more niche than June 2022, but gamers should still find something that would appeal to them. July 2022's lineup includes the following four titles:

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Note that claiming these requires a subscription to Amazon's Prime service. These games will also only be available for a limited time period during which they will need to be claimed.

What are the games featured in Amazon Prime Gaming July 2022's lineup about?

Maniac Mansion - The 1987 graphic adventure from masters of the genre at Lucasfilm Games sees Dave Miller try to save his girlfriend from a mad scientist manipulated by a sentient meteor.

Suzerain - In this game developed by Torpor Games, players need to lead the nation of Sordland. In this text-based RPG, players will assume the role of President Rayne, and they will have to navigate a political drama driven by conversations with cabinet members.

Fishing: North Atlantic - Players can explore the Canadian waters in this thrilling fishing simulator game developed by Misc Games. There are several boats to navigate and a decent variety of fishes to catch, from lobsters to swordfish.

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark - This tactical strategy RPG from 6 Eyes Studio also offers a narrative-driven experience. In the game, players take control of Arbiter Kyrie, an agent of the Immortal Council tasked with preserving stability and order throughout the land and leading the troops through difficult encounters.

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Go claim ALLLLL the cool indies! amzn.to/3Ol6TbV This #PrimeDay , Prime members can grab 30+ games for FREE! We've got even MOAR coming on the 12th, so stay tuned!Go claim ALLLLL the cool indies! This #PrimeDay, Prime members can grab 30+ games for FREE! We've got even MOAR coming on the 12th, so stay tuned! 👀 Go claim ALLLLL the cool indies! 👉 amzn.to/3Ol6TbV https://t.co/d32HjaTU9N

Additionally, it should be noted that next month will also have Prime Day from July 12-13. During this one-day period, there will be 25 freebies available:

10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

Death Squared

Fatal Fury Special

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

Hue

Manual Samuel

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year – 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip – 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

The Crow's Eye

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor.

If that isn't enough, users will also be able to claim the following heavy hitter games and keep them forever:

Grid Legends

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Need for Speed Heat

Star Wars Jedi Academy

Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Republic Commando

How to claim games on Amazon Prime Gaming

Prime Gaming @primegaming



Grab it amzn.to/3y2qE2z Whether you're Horde or Alliance in World of @Warcraft , you can get the Jewel of the Firelord Head-Slot Transmog NOW ⚔️Grab it Whether you're Horde or Alliance in World of @Warcraft, you can get the Jewel of the Firelord Head-Slot Transmog NOW ⚔️✨Grab it 👉 amzn.to/3y2qE2z https://t.co/ClW1YYTXQr

Step 1: Log in to Amazon Prime

Step 2: Scroll down to Prime Gaming and click on the option.

Step 3: Go to the 'Free Games With Prime' banner and click on it.

Step 4: This will take users to a page where the monthly games are listed. Click on 'Claim Game.' Depending on the type of product being claimed (like in-game rewards), users may need to link an account related to that product. Users should read each reward's redemption instructions carefully before redeeming them.

Users should also make sure to claim the game before its expiry date, which is listed next to the Claim Game button. Users should note that Prime Gaming is not available in the following regions: Russia and China. While it is available in India, only mobile game offers are valid under the banner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far