How to claim Amazon Prime July 2022 free games: Maniac Mansion, Suzerain, and more

The next batch of Amazon Prime Gaming free games has been announced, and it looks to be another decent month. The lineup is admittedly far more niche than June 2022, but gamers should still find something that would appeal to them. July 2022's lineup includes the following four titles:
- Maniac Mansion
- Suzerain
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
Note that claiming these requires a subscription to Amazon's Prime service. These games will also only be available for a limited time period during which they will need to be claimed.
What are the games featured in Amazon Prime Gaming July 2022's lineup about?
Maniac Mansion - The 1987 graphic adventure from masters of the genre at Lucasfilm Games sees Dave Miller try to save his girlfriend from a mad scientist manipulated by a sentient meteor.
Suzerain - In this game developed by Torpor Games, players need to lead the nation of Sordland. In this text-based RPG, players will assume the role of President Rayne, and they will have to navigate a political drama driven by conversations with cabinet members.
Fishing: North Atlantic - Players can explore the Canadian waters in this thrilling fishing simulator game developed by Misc Games. There are several boats to navigate and a decent variety of fishes to catch, from lobsters to swordfish.
Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark - This tactical strategy RPG from 6 Eyes Studio also offers a narrative-driven experience. In the game, players take control of Arbiter Kyrie, an agent of the Immortal Council tasked with preserving stability and order throughout the land and leading the troops through difficult encounters.
Additionally, it should be noted that next month will also have Prime Day from July 12-13. During this one-day period, there will be 25 freebies available:
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Death Squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- Hue
- Manual Samuel
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year – 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip – 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- The Crow's Eye
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor.
If that isn't enough, users will also be able to claim the following heavy hitter games and keep them forever:
- Grid Legends
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
- Need for Speed Heat
- Star Wars Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Republic Commando
How to claim games on Amazon Prime Gaming
Step 1: Log in to Amazon Prime
Step 2: Scroll down to Prime Gaming and click on the option.
Step 3: Go to the 'Free Games With Prime' banner and click on it.
Step 4: This will take users to a page where the monthly games are listed. Click on 'Claim Game.' Depending on the type of product being claimed (like in-game rewards), users may need to link an account related to that product. Users should read each reward's redemption instructions carefully before redeeming them.
Users should also make sure to claim the game before its expiry date, which is listed next to the Claim Game button. Users should note that Prime Gaming is not available in the following regions: Russia and China. While it is available in India, only mobile game offers are valid under the banner.