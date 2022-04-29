"This is huge!" - Fans respond to ONE Championship x Amazon Prime Video taking over the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

As we have speculated in the past, ONE Championship will start taking major steps into breaking through the US market this year. They didn't disappoint. The Asian promotion recently inked a five-year deal with streaming platform giant Amazon Prime Video. The agreement will see 12 of ONE's live events broadcast every year.

The live events will be streamable exclusively on Prime Video in the US and Canada, and will have its first event announced this year.

Needless to say, fans, pundits and fighters alike are all stoked and excited about this. ONE Championship has been producing quality fights across different combat sports and this new step will take their viewing market to the next level.

To announce this monumental deal, a huge advertisement was made visible on the famed Nasdaq Tower in Times Square in New York City.

ONE Championship posted it on their Instagram:

As the cool kids would say, this was a huge flex for ONE. Nasdaq Towers isn't just any random building in NYC's financial district. It's THE building. It houses one of the most prominent and biggest stock exchanges in the world.

The eight-storey structure has an LED video display that shows market quotes, important financial news, and advertisements. To be advertised there means you're a major mover in whichever field you're in.

Fans and fighters all chimed-in on this recent development. One Instagram user named @daywalker___ said:

"This is huge! Congrats! 👏🏽🎉"

Huge indeed. American fans are stoked to finally have ONE fights aired in their country. Another Instagram user, @kevinthekickboxer, expressed what most US fans feel:

"Congratulations we've been waiting a long time for this 👊"

Funny and interestingly enough, Amazon Prime Video has had some customer retention happening because of the deal. Just check out what @butt0n5 had to say:

"Ughhh I was about to cancel my Prime account next month...might have to reconsider."

With comments like this, it's safe to say that this new partnership will prove fruitful for both Amazon and ONE Championship.

ONE Championship continues to push into the US market

ONE Championship has put in major efforts throughout the years to bring their brand closer to fans in the US. Early on, the company was employing American athletes on their roster, albeit sparingly.

In 2021, they formed a historic partnership with the American TV network, Turner, to produce “ONE on TNT,” which featured prominent American fighters. The deal made the rounds in MMA media when it was announced.

This new deal with Amazon is just another rung on the ladder of their ascent towards world domination. This new deal, however, is quite big as the partnership will run for five years.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in his announcement on Instagram:

"BREAKING NEWS: The new home for ONE in the US is Amazon Prime alongside the NFL! In a historic 5 year deal and a minimum of 12 live prime time shows a year, Amazon Prime is bringing the world's largest martial arts organization to the US, the world's largest sports media market. Amazon Prime is one of the biggest broadcasters in the US with over 200 million subscribers. LET'S GOOOOO!!! #WeAreONE"

The new Amazon partnership will undoubtedly to increase ONE Championship’s stock in America. This means that a potential live event on American soil might become a reality real soon.

