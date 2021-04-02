ONE Championship debuts on American cable TV network TNT with stellar event featuring Demetrious Johnson and Eddie Alvarez

Excitement levels are high for the upcoming ONE on TNT 1 event. ONE Championship is all set to broadcast its very first event on American cable TV network TNT. The event, featuring six fights, is scheduled to take place on April 7 in Singapore.

The ONE on TNT 1 card is stacked with intriguing bouts and promises to be a barnburner of an event.

The event will be headlined by former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Mighty Mouse Johnson. Johnson is widely considered one of the greatest fighters on the planet. He will be looking to become the new ONE Flyweight World Champion by defeating current champion Adriano Mikinho Moraes.

In his last fight, Johnson earned a unanimous decision victory over Danny The King Kingad at ONE: Century Part 1 in October, thus earning a title shot.

Eddie Alvarez returns to action at ONE on TNT 1

Eddie The Underground King Alvarez is returning to the ONE Circle in a co-main event bout against Moldovan fighter Iuri Lapicus. At 37, this is Alvarez's best chance to prove that he is still a world-class fighter. Going against the number two ranked fighter in the lightweight division, Alvarez could be just one win away from a title shot.

That's not all, there's a lot more high-octane action in store for fans at ONE on TNT 1. Muay Thai fans will be treated to a massive battle between Rodtang The Iron Man Jitmuangnon and Jacob Smith. Rodtang is the reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion and the current top-ranked Muay Thai fighter in the world.

He is unbeaten in the promotion, having won all nine of his fights, including the latest split-decision win over Russian foe Tagir Khalilov at ONE: Fists of Fury in February 2020. His English opponent Smith is the top-ranked Muay Thai fighter in the United Kingdom and won't be an easy prey for the legendary Rodtang.

ONE on TNT I will air live on US primetime on April 7, 8:30 p.m. ET while it airs simultaneously in Asia on April 8, 8:30 a.m. SGT.