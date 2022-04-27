ONE Championship announces partnership with Amazon Prime Video Sports to stream live events in the US and Canada

Asian martial arts organization ONE Championship has just announced that it has partnered with Amazon Prime Video Sports to stream its live events in the United States and Canada.

The promotion made the announcement via a press release, which went out Wednesday. The deal is to broadcast at least 12 live events each year on US prime time.

ONE Championship has put in massive efforts in recent years to bring their brand of martial arts closer to fans in North America. In 2021, they announced a partnership with Turner to produce the four-part “ONE on TNT” series.

The events prominently featured American athletes, such as reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, former UFC world champion Eddie ‘The Underground King’ Alvarez, and former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee, among others.

This new deal with Amazon is in the same vein. However, it is a much longer term as the partnership is for five years.

ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in a statement:

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon, stated:

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”

The first event of the partnership will be announced at a later date.

ONE Championship making a strong stateside push

ONE has made a concerted effort to feature more American martial arts stars at their events.

In March, the promotion held its highly-anticipated 10-year anniversary event called 'ONE X', which was a celebration of over a decade of ONE.

The main event saw Hawaii-based Singaporean-American superstar Angela Lee return to the circle after more than two years to successfully defend her atomweight belt against Stamp Fairtex.

In the co-main event, 12-time flyweight world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson took on Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules superfight, winning via second-round submission.

ONE X was arguably the biggest and most successful event of the promotion yet. However, the new Amazon partnership is expected to raise ONE’s stock in the United States, in lieu of a potential live event on American shores in the near future, which could eventually outdo anything the promotion has done in its history.

