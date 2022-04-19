Uncharted co-creator is developing a new Star Wars game at Skydance Media

Star Wars games consist of a fanbase that is a class apart from the traditional gaming community. Fans of these games are ardent lovers of the franchise's movies and animated shows.

A recent spike in the franchise's content on digital platforms like Disney+ has motivated video game developers to create their own microverse in the vast Star Wars universe.

With five titles already touted to be in development, a sixth one is rumored to join the party at Lucasfilm games. However, it is helmed by a creator who has set a benchmark in single-player action-adventure games. It is none other than the co-creator of Uncharted Games at Naughty Dog, Amy Hennig.

Amy Hennig teams up with Lucasfilm to develop an action-adventure Star Wars game

Acclaimed video game creator Amy Hennig, now working with Skydance New Media, is teaming up with Lucasfilm games and is developing “a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story.” Amy is a game-industry legend whose credits include the blockbuster series Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted.

Star Wars' official website broke the news to its global fanbase. Shortly after, Hennig tweeted the reveal, quoting a famous line from the franchise's hero Han Solo:

"Never tell me the odds."

Hennig further elaborated on the news, saying:

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly. I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

When asked at Lucasfilm Games, Vice President Douglas Reilly couldn't be happier about the collaboration between the two studios. He went on to state:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique adventure. Their vision for making narrative driven and engaging interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with fans when the time is right.”

Skydance New Media, an extension of Skydance owned by Steven Spielberg, was formed in 2019. It comprises a team of experienced video game developers who had earlier worked on multiple AAA titles that garnered plaudits across the industry.

It further aims to create an entirely new storyline for the upcoming game and set them apart from the existing Lego Skywalker Saga, Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons games.

Apart from the Star Wars games, Amy and her team at Skydance New Media are currently working on a Marvel AAA game announced last year by both companies. She further aims to expand her experience with linear storytelling in single-player games that will be released under the Skydance New Media banner.

