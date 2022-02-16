Top 10 Star Wars facts that will blow your mind

Star Wars, without doubt, is one of the greatest franchises of all time. The Star Wars franchise, created by George Lucas, has made its way into several other films, television series, video games, novels, comic books, toys, and whatnot.

Although it is one of the most popular niches in pop culture, some mind-blowing facts are not widely known about this galaxy far, far away. Scroll down to find ten interesting facts about the franchise that you might not have known before.

Intriguing Star Wars facts that are not widely known

1) George Lucas accepted a lower paycheck for merchandising rights

Star Wars action figures (Image via The Toy Buzz/YouTube)

In the case of the first Star Wars movie, George Lucas accepted a lower salary from the 20th Century Fox to keep full merchandising rights of the film and any of its sequels to himself.

Although toys based on films were not much of a moneymaker back when the film was made, Star Wars changed history and made Lucas one of the wealthiest celebrities of all time.

2) Star Wars (1977) was rejected by several studios

Artwork used in the poster of Episode I (Image via Disney/Lucasfilm)

Before 20th Century Fox agreed to produce A New Hope (Episode IV), which was released as Star Wars, the film was rejected by several studios. United Artists, though impressed with Lucas's ideas, turned him down.

On the other hand, Universal had no faith in Lucas for executing a concept with such commercial viability. The most ironic rejection came from Disney, leading Lucas to turn to Fox. However, Disney bought the franchise for $4 billion in 2012.

3) Han Solo's iconic dialog in Episode V (1980) was not an on-spot improvisation

In The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V), shortly before Han Solo is frozen, Leia tells him, "I love you." Solo was scripted to say, "Just remember that, Leia, because I'll be back." But Harrison Ford, who was unsure if he'd come back for a third movie, ended up saying, "I know."

Although it is widely believed that the dialogue was ad-libbed, it was later revealed in Alan Arnold's book Once Upon A Galaxy: A Journal of the Making of The Empire Strikes Back that the line was coined when Ford suggested it while discussing with the director Irvin Kershner.

4) Yoda almost did not make it to Episode VI (1983)

Yoda (Image via Disney/Lucasfilm)

Yoda was almost left out of Return of the Jedi (Episode VI). He was brought back to the franchise to serve as a character confirming Darth Vader's claim to be Luke's father.

The change was made when the child psychologist, whom Lucas was consulting while making the film, told him that children under 13 would dismiss Vader's claim as a lie if not unequivocally stated.

5) The trailer of Episode I (1999) was a big deal

When the trailer of the first movie of the prequel series, The Phantom Menace (Episode I), was launched, it was a big deal. Meet Joe Black, The Waterboy, and The Siege were the first three movies to have the trailer.

Many theatres screening the said films reported that almost 75% of the audience left the hall after watching the Episode I trailer, even after paying the total price. This led to movie halls playing the trailer after the movies as well.

6) Darth Vader's shadow in Episode II (2002) was not a visual effect

In Attack of the Clones (Episode II), shortly before Anakin Skywalker goes to look for his mother on Tatooine, he converses with Padmé Amidala.

As the camera pans to their shadows, Anakin's shadow precisely resembles Darth Vader's. However, the DVD commentary later revealed nothing but a coincidence.

7) Anakin's lightsaber was passed on from Episode III (2005) to the end of the Star Wars franchise

Obi-Wan picking up Anakin's lightsaber (Image via Disney/Lucasfilm)

At the end of his fight with Anakin in Revenge of the Sith (Episode III), Obi-Wan picks up Anakin's lightsaber from the ground and gives it to Luke in Episode IV.

Although Luke loses it when Vader cuts his hand off in Episode V, the lightsaber ends up in Maz Kanata's possession. Later on, in Episode VII, Maz hands it over to Rey, who, in Episode IX, buries it on Tatooine (which happens to be the desert homeworld of Anakin and Luke).

8) Episode VII (2015) paid homage to Episode IV

There was a giant Easter egg in The Force Awakens (Episode VII). Finn's designated stormtrooper code was FN-2187. But there's a catch.

It is nothing but a reference to the first instalment of the original trilogy. After being captured by Vader, Leia was being held in cell 2187 within the Death Star.

9) Porgs in Episode VIII (2017) were created due to the lack of choices

The Porgs in The Last Jedi (Episode VIII) were created as there were no other options. Disney filmed Luke's hideout on an Irish island called Skellig Michael.

However, the island, a wildlife preserve, is covered with little birds called puffins. Since removing the birds from the island was not a choice, using CGI to turn them into Porgs seemed to be an easier task than digitally removing them one by one.

10) Episode IX (2019) was the first Disney-produced movie to be censored overseas

After the final battle in The Rise of Skywalker (Episode IX), two female Resistance fighters could be briefly seen kissing as they celebrated their victory. This caused huge controversy, leading the film to be censored in some foreign theatres.

The movie made history by becoming the first Disney-produced film censored overseas. However, both Disney and director J. J. Abrams has defended the scene representing the LGBTQ+ community.

