Why ‘Revenge of the Sith’ is the greatest ‘Star Wars’ movie ever made

The best Star Wars film lies in the prequel trilogy. The prequels may have gotten a lot wrong when it came to the space saga, but they more than make up for it in their rousing third act.

Revenge of the Sith has all of the key ingredients that make the perfect Star Wars film. People will try to discount it, but it is simply a film about sweet revenge and working in silence as your enemy stays complacent.

With the dawn of the Boba Fett series coming out by the end of the year on Disney+, it would be only fair to detail what makes Revenge of the Sith the best Star Wars film to this day.

Top 4 reasons why ‘Revenge of the Sith’ takes the crown of the best that the Star Wars franchise has to offer

4) It has the best lightsaber fights

The first thing that will stick out to Star Wars fans is the fact that Revenge of the Sith has an abundance of high-octane lightsaber duels. Whether it’s the duel against Grievous and Obi-wan or Palpatine and Windu, the fights are something a viewer cannot ignore.

Each battle becomes more intense than the last, almost like watching a firework show in space. However, while some battles last longer than others, one duel that has stood the test of time is the battle of Obi-wan and Anakin on the planet Mustafar.

It’s the perfect consummation of good and evil, and the most direct correlation of what Star Wars truly is.

3) It’s the most emotionally-resonant title in the franchise

One thing that has been a staple in this film is its emotional capacity throughout its runtime. At the center of the film, it’s about Anakin trying to do right by his wife and unborn children. What makes this movie so powerful is that fans know he fails to do right by his family and rightly suffers the consequences.

As spectators, fans definitely cheer Anakin on and hope that he and his wife live the 'happily ever after' fairy-tale dream. However, the soul-crushing truth that is revealed is darker and more repugnant than any other Star Wars film could capture. People have already seen movies where the good guy wins but what really makes fans cry is that not only do the good guys lose, but so do the bad ones.

Having a deep disdain for a character, that nobody liked to begin with, is one thing. Rooting for a character that everyone had high hopes for, only to be let down, creates a wave of emotions no viewer can suppress.

Moreover, the Order 66 scene is incredibly tearful and packs a superb punch.

2) ‘Revenge of the Sith’ shows Anakin’s downfall into corruption

Speaking of bad guys losing, the film finally showcases how Luke’s father turned into the helmet-wearing antagonist that he is so well-known for. Fans have been wondering how the character fell hard into the dark side, and in 2005, they got their answer.

What makes it so much more fascinating is that Vader had been puppeteered by Palpatine the whole time. This makes his character arc even sadder knowing that he was a gullible victim trying to do what he thought was best.

This reveal of his corruption only makes Vader's history more relevant in the Star Wars canon. Kylo Ren and Darth Maul both failed to have the same compelling arc, but realizing Vader’s motivations gave the villain a boost of character development when fans found out how he became the despicable Sith Lord.

1) It dives deeper into the history of ‘Star Wars’

The one thing that this film does better than any Star Wars film is that it explores more of the franchise's lore of, something that fans had been dying for. When Palpatine recounts the tale of his slain master, Darth Plagueis, hearing each word echo from his mouth draws fans closer into the history of what kind of master Plagueis was.

Moreover, when Yoda speaks with Obi-wan about talking with his old friend Qui-Gon Jinn beyond the force, fans are alerted and eager to see how Jedi are able to speak with each other beyond the force.

Of course, fans never see Plagueis and the force-speaking ritual is only hinted at. However, it still has some easter eggs that future Star Wars films could have had, but failed to use.

Overall, Revenge of the Sith is a certified classic that is largely underrated in the Star Wars community.

