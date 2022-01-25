×
All upcoming Star Wars games in 2022

Upcoming Star War games (Image via StarWars)
Sonal Mullick
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 25, 2022 11:54 PM IST
Listicle

2022 is going to be a big year for Star Wars fans as many Star Wars games are on their way. Hundreds of games have been published under the Star Wars franchise by various studios, and this year is no different. Fans can expect some good Star Wars games to be hitting the stores soon.

We’re excited to announce THREE new Star Wars games officially in the works from @Respawn. Read more and pass on what you’ve learned: x.ea.com/72725 https://t.co/n1byCzaDtL

EA acquired exclusivity licenses for Star Wars, the only publisher to release official Star Wars games. However, this acquisition didn’t last much longer as EA didn’t announce any new Star Wars games for 2021.

Star Wars games releasing in 2022

Fans are still waiting for the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order and Battlefront 3, both speculated to be coming soon. However, EA hasn’t commented anything about the game recently.

Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team are already at work on the next Star Wars Jedi game, and a new FPS helmed by Game Director Peter Hirschmann is underway. Additionally, Respawn will partner with @bitreactor, to produce a new Star Wars strategy game.

Here are all the Star Wars games expected to come this year:

  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2
  • Star Wars: Hunters Mobile
  • Ubisoft’s Star War

These games are currently under development, but nothing has been announced by any of the studios until now.

1) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Melee combat in Lego Star Wars (Image via StarWars)
Warner Bros. Interactive and TT Games have been delaying Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for a long time. It looks like fans are in for a treat as the game will offer hundreds of Lego characters to play with. The game will feature a whole new world located in a faraway galaxy and is expected to have significantly improved gameplay.

2) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Jedi Fallen Order 2 (Image via YouTube)
EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a huge hit and is considered one of the best games yet in the franchise. EA hasn’t announced anything about any sequel to the game. However, according to an internal conference, it is speculated that Fallen Order 2 is already under development and confirmed by EA.

3) Star Wars: Hunters Mobile

Star Wars: Hunters Mobile (Image via YouTube)
Zynga announced the arrival of Star Wars: Hunters Mobile in early 2021 but was unable to launch the game back then. They have confirmed that the launch of Hunters Mobile has been delayed and will hit stores in 2022. The game will be available on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

4) Ubisoft’s Star Wars

Ubisoft collaborating with Massive Entertainment (Image via Ubisoft)
Ubisoft has been planning to launch Star Wars for a long time and is already under development by Massive Entertainment. Ubisoft was responsible for releasing excellent AAA titles like Tom Clancy’s The Division. The upcoming Star Wars is expected to be one of the biggest games ever. The game will be based on Snowdrop Engine, which is exclusively used by Massive Entertainment.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
