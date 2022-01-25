Three new Star Wars games in development at Respawn, including the sequel for Jedi Fallen Order

The next Star Wars Jedi game might be launched as soon as later this year, according to reporter Jason Schreier, but the other two games are said to be "several years away." Indeed, EA's own press release has encouraged developers to apply for available roles for upcoming games based on the franchise.

Peter Hirschmann, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Force Unleashed in 2008, will be in charge of the first-person shooter (FPS). Most recently, he worked on Respawn's virtual reality game Medal of Honor: Above & Beyond.

Meanwhile, Greg Foertsch, who formerly worked at Firaxis on the XCOM series, will lead the strategic game. Bit Reactor, his new firm, will be in charge of development of the unnamed strategy game, with Respawn providing production support.

EA press release says three new Star Wars games are in the pipeline

Three new games are in the works at Respawn Entertainment, according to EA and Lucasfilm. According to the announcement, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella will supervise all three projects. They include "the next game in the Star Wars Jedi series," as well as two new teams working on two new games based on the franchise.

While there are few details, we do know that one will be a first-person shooter and the other will be a strategy game.

Comment from Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Walt Disney Games, says:

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games. Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the Star Wars galaxy.”

Release dates for the three new games

Jedi: Fallen Order (Image via Twitter/starwars)

Although no release dates or platforms have been announced for any of these games, fans already have a lot to look forward to.

To name a few, there's Lego's The Skywalker Saga, which will be released in April, and Ubisoft's upcoming open-world project. Additionally, there's also Quantic Dream's Star Wars: Eclipse that is set to release sometime in the future and has fans hyped up.

