Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel - Expected release date, announcement, and more

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been a massive success story for EA. From being praised for its action sequences and visuals to being nominated and winning awards, the game has enjoyed both commercial and critical success. As such, there was never any doubt about whether EA and Respawn Entertainment would produce a sequel to their popular game.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the unnamed sequel, if reliable sources are to be believed, the game is scheduled to see the light of day in 2022 itself. This would no doubt be welcome news for fans of the franchise who are already getting another game from the same universe - the long-awaited LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When will Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel be released?

According to Tom Henderson, a reliable source regarding video games, the title is slated for a Q4 2022 release. Henderson further stated that fans of the franchise should keep an eye out on May 4, 2022 for further information as "things have been set in motion to reveal" the game.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Things are set in motion to reveal the next Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game by Respawn Entertainment.



Following today's announcement that LEGO Star Wars will release April 5th, a May 4th reveal now seems incredibly likely.



For those uninitiated, May 4 is a popular day among ardent Star Wars fans as "May the 4th be with you" sounds similar to the popular adage "May the Force be with you." So an announcement regarding the game on that day would be quite apt.

Yesterday, Warner Bros announced that the highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will finally be arriving on April 5, 2022 after numerous delays.

The tweet has led people to speculate about who they might be playing as in the sequel. The first game follows the story of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis as he is hunted by the Galactic Empire while attempting to train himself and rebuild the fallen Jedi Order. It remains to be seen in what capacity, if at all, Cal returns in the sequel.

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX EA Conference Call:



- Mass Effect Legendary Edition performed well above expectations.



- Will continue to invest in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise



Although the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel has received no official confirmation, there have been remarks from EA stating that the first game will mark the start of a new franchise. And given Henderson's latest information, fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be eagerly waiting for EA to provide an official statement on the matter soon.

