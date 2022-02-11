"Just glorified fan fiction": Fans slam Disney after 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' release date reveal

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series starring beloved actor Ewan McGregor, is all set to be released on May 25, 2022. The popular streaming service made the announcement in a Twitter post showcasing the first look of the series on Wednesday.
The series will denote McGregor’s return to the highly cherished role of the Jedi Master, a role previously played by him in three iconic Star Wars movies, including The Phantom Menace in 1999, Attack of the Clones in 2002, and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.
The story will begin ten years after the astonishing events in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi's character faced his biggest defeat, the corruption and decadence of Anakin Skywalker, his best mate and Jedi apprentice, who turned into the vile Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Amid all the excitement and anticipation for the upcoming Disney+ series, many fans took to Twitter to express their concerns and disappointments.
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' release date revealed: Fans slam Disney
Why are Star War fans concerned and upset with Disney?
With the announcement of the release date for the new Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are enough reasons for fans to be intrigued, including the much-loved character's long-anticipated return to the Star Wars franchise. But many fans are borderline upset and concerned, as the Star Wars shows that were earlier released on the streaming service have given several setbacks and fans are concerned that this time it will be no exception.
Over explanation about the characters' backstory
Just like the scene where Han Solo receives his last name in Solo: A Star Wars Story, also set in-between the incidents of the original trilogies and the prequel, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series requires to dodge over-explanation of every little aspect of the beloved character Obi-Wan's backstory.
Although there are most definitely parts of Obi-Wan's story that viewers want to witness getting explored, the series needs to let some level of the mystique stay as it is and avoid the drive to showcase too much of the history of the character.
Changing a beloved character's satisfactory arcs
One of the major complaints regarding The Book of Boba Fett series has been that the cherished character portrayed in the series does not give the same energy as the cold-blooded killer in the Star Wars movies.
Fans are concerned that Obi-Wan Kenobi will not be able to avoid the same mistakes and fail to project a version of the character Obi-Wan that feels coherent with what the audience remembers to be true about him.
Obi-Wan Kenobi has several well-known attributes of the character, and the series' version of it must display his development without contradicting the specific characterizations that have earlier been settled in the Star Wars movies.
Placing other Star Wars spinoffs
As the Star Wars franchise continues to grow with more series and films, it is quite natural for the streaming service to utilize high-profile series to establish spinoffs. However, it is quite evident that the unrequired scenes in Season 2 of The Mandalorian showcased the disadvantages of giving importance to future spinoffs by over-focusing on effective storytelling.
The story of Obi-Wan is enthralling enough on its own. Therefore, it most definitely deserves to be the front and center of the Disney+ series.
Contradiction to Star Wars continuity
Several Star Wars fans have noticed that the prequel trilogy has formed an abundance of putative continuity errors. As the series will be taking place between the two trilogies, it must not create any more continuity errors or resolve the continuity errors that already exist in an unsatisfying and almost unbearable manner.
Deborah Chow has served as the director for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Kathleen Kennedy, Chow, Michelle Rejwan, McGregor, and Harold will be serving as executive producers of the Star Wars series. The series will debut on May 25, 2022, on Disney+.