11 collaborations Fortnite Chapter 3 may see in 2022

Fortnite is known for collaborating with pop culture brands and bringing fan favorite characters as in-game cosmetics. The past couple of years since Chapter 2 have seen various collaborations ranging from Star Wars to Marvel and then Ariana Grande.

With the flipped island in Chapter 3 and a collab with Spider-Man, Resident Evil and Cobra Kai, players are beginning to speculate on more such skins incoming this year.

Whether it's another video game, movie or a TV show, Fortnite surely has more surprises up its sleeves.

Fortnite Surveys speculate exciting collabs incoming in 2022 in Chapter 3

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here!



Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here!Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! Yesterday, Epic sent me a survey in my emails asking for my opinion on many characters/people/franchises.I'll just post some of the most interesting ones here! 👀Remember that Guggimon (Season 7 BP) was also in one of these surveys before he came into the game! 🔥 https://t.co/4il4WJJMiL

Recent leaks and surveys speculate that players might be getting more collaborations in Fortnite Chapter 3. These could be linked to what's trending & upcoming in the pop culture world.

2022 is full of exciting upcoming movies, TV series and video games that already have fans hyped for the new year. Here are a few collabs that might happen this year during Chapter 3:

1) Obi-Wan Kenobi

This summer, with an upcoming long awaited series KENOBI, might see the arrival of the good ol' Jedi Master Obi Wan Kenobi. Leakers speculate that this could be an absolute certainty as Jedi warrior Rey has previously made an appearance as a skin in-game.

2) The Witcher

Acclaimed video game franchise and now a Netflix original hit show, The Witcher, might make an appearance in Fortnite. With the launch of the new season of the show and past leaks that speculated about Geralt's arrival, players may get him into the Item Shop sooner than expected.

3) Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Sonicforces @Sonic08forces @FortniteGame @DonaldMustard pls we need fortnite x fnaf collab. Bring it real pls fortnite. It would be a great collab. @FortniteGame @DonaldMustard pls we need fortnite x fnaf collab. Bring it real pls fortnite. It would be a great collab. https://t.co/ZiCkYqHupm

A renowned thriller game, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, might get a Fortnite feature sooner than expected. Its in-game monsters are some of the most futuristic character designs of classic toys that fans have ever seen. Players are already raving about it and tweeting about bringing the skins in Fortnite.

4) Dr. Strange and Wanda (Multiverse of Madness)

As collaborations go, Marvel characters have appeared more than any other in Fortnite. Epic won't waste a single minute bringing Sorcerer Supreme and Wanda into the Item Shop as soon as the new upcoming film MCU's Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this summer.

5) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Anime skins have made their way to the island in the past few seasons of Fortnite. But there's one major collab that Epic left out on from the BIG THREE. Which is Dragon Ball Z's Goku. If this hasn't happened before, it might as well happen now as players are spending their V-Bucks in the item shop more than ever.

6) Nathan Drake (Uncharted)

Naughty Dog's widely acclaimed game series Uncharted was adapted as a feature film which is releasing this summer with Tom Holland filling the shoes of Nathan Drake. Fans might see a collab with Uncharted as PlayStation and Epic have previously partnered on a gaming legends skin for Kratos.

7) Ali-A

A famous YouTuber known for his Click Bait content, Ali-A might get his own Fortnite skin this year. Epic sent a familiar word in recent surveys on their Discord servers that fans of the YouTuber might be familiar with, as the latter speculated about his skin in-game.

8) Squid Game

The most popular Halloween Costume this year was that of the famous Netflix original show Squid Game. The Fortnite community has created their own creative maps of games from the show and are still waiting for the famous masked skins to make an appearance in-game.

9) Batman (2022)

The caped crusader can make his appearance yet again, but with a new suit and style which might be grittier than ever before. With the upcoming release of the new DC Film, the Fortnite community might soon get their chance to grab Batman's latest outing in the Item-Shop soon.

10) Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

Thanks to the success of Family Guy, Peter Griffin's appearance has long been awaited by the Fortnite community. Leak speculated that his arrival in the Item Shop might not be a long wait anymore since with the recent collab with Rick and Morty has the fans wanting for more.

11) Morbius

With a fully packed collab with Spider-Man and leaks of Sinister Six incoming to Fortnite, players might soon get another one of the major villains from the Spiderverse. This time though, it might be directly influenced by the upcoming movie Morbius. The vampire antivillain can surprise players with some interesting in-game cosmetics.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul