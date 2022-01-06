Fortnite YouTuber Ali A set to receive his Icon series skin, new teaser suggests

With the onset of the new year, a new Fortnite Icon Series skin may be in the works. Alastair Aiken, better known as Ali A, is all set to receive his own skin in-game.

The information was brought to light by a subtle teaser on the game's official Discord channel. To further back this claim, Ali A's famous 'meme' line - 'OMG it's a DIPLODOCULUS' was also quoted in the message.

While this is merely a rumor and speculation at the moment, given that the source is Fortnite's official Discord channel, it adds to the claim's credibility. Seeing how Fortnite developers tease upcoming content on all social media platforms, a new Icon Series skin may indeed be on the way.

When can Flipsiders expect to see the Ali A Icon Series skin in Fortnite?

Thanks A poll from Fortnite's official discord for different Icon Series outfits references a quote from one Content Creator we don't have as an Icon Series outfit, @OMGitsAliA This could mean nothing, but it's still interesting to note.Thanks @Liimiitz_ for letting me know. A poll from Fortnite's official discord for different Icon Series outfits references a quote from one Content Creator we don't have as an Icon Series outfit, @OMGitsAliA 🤔This could mean nothing, but it's still interesting to note.Thanks @Liimiitz_ for letting me know. https://t.co/L8vPUr5C6o

Currently, the news about the skin is based on speculation and there's currently no timeline in place. Without any information from data miners or leakers, nothing can be said for certain. Since the developers officially announce new Icon Series skins close to their release date, it's unclear when this one will go live.

How much would the Ali A Icon Series skin cost and what else will it contain?

The set will be divided into two parts. One containing only the skin and the other being the entire bundle with all the cosmetic items. Depending on the complexity of the cosmetics the prices will greatly vary.

The skin alone may cost anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 V-Bucks. While the entire bundle with all cosmetics may cost somewhere between 1,800 and 2,500 V-Bucks.

Controversy around Ali A's content

MrAwesomeMustafa @MrAwsomeMustafa @Top5Gamingx @OMGitsAliA @GMatrixGames Tg or Nick eh 30 need an icon skins, not a clickbaiter @Top5Gamingx @OMGitsAliA @GMatrixGames Tg or Nick eh 30 need an icon skins, not a clickbaiter

While a content creator getting their own Icon Series skin is a big deal, not everyone feels the same. Given Ali A's history of clickbait content, many within the community are not happy.

They believe that other creators, such as Nick Amyoony aka 'Nick Eh 30' and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, are much more deserving. However, not everyone shares this outlook.

Despite the controversy, Ali A is one of the most well-known Fortnite YouTubers and content creators. He has been around since the 'OG' days of the game. Given his popularity, adding his skin to the game is a smart choice for the developers.

While not everyone will be in favor of this decision, a lot of users are going to buy his skin in-game. Irrespective of the facts, the skin will be good for business and hardcore fans will finally be able to roleplay as Ali A in-game.

