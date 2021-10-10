Fortnite Squid Game Codes (October 2021): Map codes, how to join, playing rules, and more

Netflix's drama series Squid Game has taken the internet by storm, and has now arrived in Fortnite. The game community leaves no opportunity to capitalize on trends and makes Creative-mode maps accordingly.

Squid Game maps are the new big thing in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and players around the world are now competing in children's games.

The article below lists some of the best Squid Game maps in Fortnite, their rules, and more.

Best Squid Game maps in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Red Light Green Light

As the name suggests, players have to walk when the light is green, and stop when it turns red in this map. The objective is to pass the robot before the timer runs out.

Players will get eliminated if they move during red light.

Map Code: 6796-5852-0804

Glass Bridge map

The Glass Bridge mini-game is certainly challenging, because participants can only rely on their luck in it. 16 players are allotted random numbers and must cross the bridge before the timer runs out.

With each step, one glass on the bridge shatters. Jumping on the wrong glass will lead to players falling off and getting eliminated.

Map Code: 2865-1481-0812

Tug of War

Yet another simple but entertaining mini-game. 10 players are divided into two teams of five members each, and each player has to click on the rope as fast as possible to win the Tug of War.

Map Code: 0652-7985-6622

Sypher's Squid Game

Sypher's Squid Game is a unique map by prominent YouTuber SypherPK. The map contains some mini-games such as Red Light Green Light.

Players can also take part as the supervisor in the Red Light Green Light map, and eliminate others if they move during red light. SypherPK showcased the map in a recent video, as he played Squid Game with his viewers across Twitch and YouTube:

Map Code: 7268-0342-8131

Squid Game labaratory

The Squid Game laboratory map is a compilation of several mini-games. For example, 16 players with harpoons can knock each other off a platform, and only one person survives at the end of 30 seconds.

There are several interesting levels and challenges in this Creative map.

Map Code: 9684-5332-0845

How to join various Squid Game maps in Fortnite

To enter any of these maps, players simply need to go to the Creative tab and choose the 'Island Code' option. Thereafter, they can just enter the map codes mentioned above and enjoy the mini-games based on Netflix's Squid Game.

