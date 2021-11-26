Fortnite Chapter 3 to feature more Star Wars skins, suggest new evidence

In a recent video, Donald Mustard teased a new variant of Agent Jonesy for Fortnite Chapter 3. However, what caught the attention of many viewers were the items in the background - characters from the much-loved Stars Franchise.

No sooner had this been discovered, leakers began speculating about the possibilities. Given that Donald is well known for teasing collaborations on social media, could this be an unofficial teaser for new Star Wars skins?

Shiina @ShiinaBR In Donald's latest video, we can see a Darth Vader helmet and a C-3PO image (both Star Wars characters) in the background.



He has teased collaborations with Matrix, Wonder Woman, Dune, and more the same way. Just saying. In Donald's latest video, we can see a Darth Vader helmet and a C-3PO image (both Star Wars characters) in the background.He has teased collaborations with Matrix, Wonder Woman, Dune, and more the same way. Just saying. https://t.co/zNvSDJpCsa

Will Darth Vader and C-3PO skins feature in Fortnite Chapter 3?

With a brand new reality, anything is possible. With so many crossovers featuring characters from the MCU, DCU and other independent franchises, there's no telling what Epic Games may add to the game.

Furthermore, given that the Star Wars collaboration has happened twice, a third time would be the charm. However, it's unclear if Darth Vader and C-3PO skins will be available in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Since these characters are the old guard of the franchise, they are not as popular as they once were. While a lot of community members can identify them, for some they may just become "skins from Fortnite".

What other Star Wars skins are officially coming to Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite @FortniteGame Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay https://t.co/cj9iC6WRBZ

Aside from the speculated Darth Vader and C-3PO skins, two from the upcoming TV show - The Book of Boba Fett - have been confirmed. It's due to be released in Fortnite Chapter 3 on December 24.

Based on the official poster for the collaboration, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will feature as skins. Alongside the skins, other cosmetics such as the Gaderffii (or Gaffi stick) and unique back blings may also be present.

Will there be an in-game live event for the Boba Fett collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 3?

As of now, there doesn't seem to be any indication that a live event will take place. Although a Star Wars themed live event did occur in the past, the beginning of a new chapter is not the best time for a full-fledged collaboration.

Perhaps sometime later on in Chapter 3, Epic Games will once more have a major Fortnite x Star Wars crossover. Until then, players will have to remain content with a cosmetic collaboration.

Could Mando's Bounty LTM make a return to Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Mando's Bounty LTM became an instant hit in Chapter 2 Season 5. It functioned similar to that of the Bounty LTM but featured altered rules and distinct gameplay.

With the upcoming Boba Fett collaboration, there is a chance that Mando's Bounty LTM will be making a return. Perhaps Mandalorain himself will also return as an NPC in-game.

