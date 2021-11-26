Fortnite Creative director Donald Mustard unveils Agent Jonesy in 'jail costume'

Donald Mustard seems to have hinted at a new Agent Jones outfit for Fortnite Chapter 3. In his latest video, he showcases Jonesy in an orange prison jumpsuit with his wrists bound.

Players haven't seen him since he entered the Loop in Season 6. Although he was spotted sneaking around in a cow suit last season, this is the first official hint that he's alive. By the looks of it, he's been captured and his fate is currently unknown.

Donald Mustard @DonaldMustard Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! Agent Jones aka Jonsey. One of my favorite moments of CH2 was seeing Jones ‘collect hunters’ from so many different realities… only to finally realize he had to betray the Imagined Order and try to save the Zero Point!!! https://t.co/eOVi3lk3qr

Why is Agent Jones in chains?

Agent Jonesy was the go-to guy within the Imagined Order. If something needed to be fixed on the island, he was sent to take care of things. However, after years of being used as a pawn, he finally betrayed the IO and called in The Foundation to help stabilize the Zero Point.

No doubt he's been hunted by the organization ever since. Even though he's managed to keep a low profile, it would seem that they finally found him. This may also be one of the reasons why Doctor Slone was sent to the island.

Given that Agent Jones reported directly to her, it was her mess to clean up. Now the only question that remains is, what will happen to Agent Jones in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The Foundation may come to his rescue

M1cr0 S4nd @M1cr0_S4nd 2 seasons ago, we heard agent jones talk to the foundation about geno and the sisters. we havent had any info on them after the event 2 seasons ago, we heard agent jones talk to the foundation about geno and the sisters. we havent had any info on them after the event

Agent Jones owes The Foundation. He is yet to reveal the location of Geno and the Sisters. Without this information, the Seven's fight against the Imagined Order will be fruitless.

For them to overthrow these timekeeping megalomaniacs, he must be rescued. By the looks of it, aside from the main storyline of Fortnite Chapter 3, rescuing Jonesy will be a major side story.

What role will Agent Jones play in Fortnite Chapter 3?

4TG @FourTheGamers Foundation mentions the Omniverse, which is the highest level on -verse. (Universe, Multiverse, Omniverse)

This means that if the IO succeeds in messing with the Zero Point, it could end everything. In every universe. Foundation mentions the Omniverse, which is the highest level on -verse. (Universe, Multiverse, Omniverse)This means that if the IO succeeds in messing with the Zero Point, it could end everything. In every universe. https://t.co/6StLiQO9fq

After Agent Jones is rescued in Fortnite Chapter 3, he will play a major role in shaping events. According to Donald Mustard, there's a lot more in store for him in the future.

Based on speculation, his storyline will revolve around helping The Foundation overthrow the Imagined Order. With the Omniverse itself at risk, the Seven will need all the help they can get.

Will the new Agent Jones prison jumpsuit become a skin in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Shiina @ShiinaBR Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!



He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 Donald Mustard has teased a new outfit/variant for Agent Jones!He also states that Epic has a lot more in store for him.. 👀 https://t.co/JdJWen8p9e

Agent Jones is by far the most well-known character in Fortnite. There are numerous snapshots of him in-game alongside various skins. Based on these facts, it's safe to assume that there will be a new outfit up for grabs.

However, at the moment, it's unclear if it will be a Battle Pass exclusive or available in the Item Shop. Players will have to wait for leakers to work their magic and obtain more information regarding the same.

