Top 5 expected Battle Pass skins in Fortnite Chapter 3

Battle Pass skins in Fortnite are some of the most hyped in-game items. They bring uniqueness and much-needed diversity to cosmetics. But most importantly, players who own the BP love showing them off.

With Chapter 3 less than two weeks away, the anticipation for brand new Battle Pass skins is growing. While some have been more or less confirmed, others remain a complete mystery.

AustinTheBear @AustinThe_Bear Decided to join the bandwagon of skins I liked each season battle pass, if it was shop skins it would be a different story all together.

Very excited to see what we got for chapter 3! Decided to join the bandwagon of skins I liked each season battle pass, if it was shop skins it would be a different story all together.Very excited to see what we got for chapter 3! https://t.co/TXHsWgN24b

Players can expect these skins to be exclusive to Fortnite Chapter 3's Battle Pass

5) Spider-Man

According to numerous sources and leakers, the Fortnite x Spider-Man: No Way Home collaboration has all but been confirmed. The only question that remains is, "Will it be a Battle Pass exclusive or item shop cosmetic?"

Given how strict Sony is with its IPs, in all probability, Spider-Man will be a BP exclusive. Much like Carnage, the skin will feature on level 100 of Chapter 3's Battle Pass.

4) Doctor Strange

FortniteZone @FortniteZonee EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Strange is coming to #Fortnite , no idea when but my source told me just there. BIG stuff! 🔥 EXCLUSIVE: Doctor Strange is coming to #Fortnite, no idea when but my source told me just there. BIG stuff! 🔥 https://t.co/qyCKHTUeW7

If Spider-Man is confirmed for the upcoming Fortnite Battle Pass, then Doctor Strange will also be joining him. This skin has been highly requested by the community and would make an excellent addition in-game.

The new Chapter is rumored to have a magic theme, so Steven Strange would fit in perfectly. Even though it's unlikely that his magic would work in-game, having him will be a nice touch.

3) The Foundation

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Watch him becomes the battle pass skin of Chapter 3 - Season 1 Watch him becomes the battle pass skin of Chapter 3 - Season 1 https://t.co/xdaeWzRfhz

The Foundation, leader of the Seven, is all but confirmed as a Battle Pass exclusive. After returning to the Loop and defeating Batman Who Laughs, he's once more part of the present reality. This would allow developers to easily add him to the BP.

Furthermore, according to an insider, the origins of the Seven will be explored in Fortnite Chapter 3. Given that the information from the insider has been accurate thus far, it provides a stronger argument that the Foundation skin will indeed be a part of the new Battle Pass.

2) Goku

Hooooooooo @Hooithink Kame…. Hamee… HAAAA!!!!!

Its him! Goku will be joining Fortnite in Season 8! Make sure you get him before he flies out the clothes shop! Kame…. Hamee… HAAAA!!!!!Its him! Goku will be joining Fortnite in Season 8! Make sure you get him before he flies out the clothes shop! https://t.co/LVuIxDCCbX

After the success of Naruto, many more anime characters can be expected to be added to Fortnite. At present, Goku sits at the top of this list. Given the popularity of the Dragon Ball series, adding him to the game as a Battle Pass exclusive will be an absolute treat for fans.

However, players shouldn't expect other characters from the franchise to be added in as well. Just like Rick Sanchez was a BP exclusive and Morty Smith wasn't, players may have to purchase other possible Dragon Ball skins and cosmetics separately.

1) Bad Llama

Bad Llama is a popular original concept skin designed by pulsodraws. It features a buff combat Llama in war gear. Based on community feedback, a lot of players want this to be in-game.

Much like Charlotte, designed by kitsunexkitsu for the current season, there is a strong possibility of Bad Llama becoming an exclusive. Nevertheless, players will have to keep their fingers crossed.

