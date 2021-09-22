"Believe it or not, this is such a huge and unexpected achievement": Fortnite's Charlotte and Marigold skin creator Kitsu

One thing that Epic Games has been doing right is its outreach program to Fortnite's community concept artists. The developers have not only encouraged player-based artwork for the game but have also incorporated concepts and designs into the storyline.

While it is indeed a tedious task to get concepts featured in Fortnite, it's not impossible. However, the most prestigious thing to happen to concept artists is to have their creation featured on the Battle Pass of a new season.

This is precisely what happened to the famed creator behind Fortnite's Marigold skin and the new Charlotte skin, Kitsu. From humble Fortographer beginnings to becoming one of the most prominent concept artists in the community. Here's her story.

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu yuki in a teaser was so damn unexpected, glad to see she’s finally here! i can’t wait to see her in game, thank you SO MUCH epic 😭



consider using code kitsunekitsu if you’re purchasing the battle pass for season 8 🤍 yuki in a teaser was so damn unexpected, glad to see she’s finally here! i can’t wait to see her in game, thank you SO MUCH epic 😭



consider using code kitsunekitsu if you’re purchasing the battle pass for season 8 🤍 https://t.co/rIkA7riZ85

An interview with Kitsu, the creator behind Fortnite's Charlotte and Marigold skin

Question 1: Tell us a little about yourself.

Kitsu: Hi! I’m Kitsu. A simple 3D artist primarily focused on Fortnite, who creates art as an interest. I practice, work on improving my art, and try new things every day to become better for myself. Aside from making Fortnite art daily, I’m also a caring daughter and sister who loves tea and cats.

Question 2: What is that one moment in your life that made you want to become a concept artist?

Kitsu: One day, I just wanted to step out of Fortography (taking screenshots of skins in Fortnite replay mode) and make my own characters after I saw a few people doing it. I was amazed by their work, and I decided to try making it by myself.

My head has always been full of ideas since the beginning. Firstly, it was just for fun since the designs were very simple (for example, Haze in Envoy’s outfit), but then I decided to create something more complex and detailed.

I wanted them to stand out since I love bringing something new to the environment I’m in. However, concepts aren’t my “main goal”. Making art, in general, makes me the happiest.

Question 3: How does it feel to have two concept designs added to the game, not just as skins but as NPCs as well?

Kitsu: Believe it or not, this is such a huge and unexpected achievement. I honestly saw Charlotte getting the same treatment as Isabelle's skin; to be placed in the item shop, alongside a built-in emote (since she was a progressive character concept as well).

It took Marigold a year to come to the game, and I thought she’d just be released in Chapter 2 Season X. Well, I was wrong. It turned out much better than I could have ever expected. Seeing two characters of mine being relevant to Fortnite's lore is crazy, and I’m very grateful for it.

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu your favorite teenage demon slayer and femme fatale with a golden touch are now available in Fortnite!

if you wish to support the creator of them, use code kitsunekitsu! I will appreciate it a lot :D



I’m literally speechless. once again - thank you, Epic Games. love you lots 💖 your favorite teenage demon slayer and femme fatale with a golden touch are now available in Fortnite!

if you wish to support the creator of them, use code kitsunekitsu! I will appreciate it a lot :D



I’m literally speechless. once again - thank you, Epic Games. love you lots 💖 https://t.co/xgmss3V5Bs

Question 4: What was your inspiration for the Marigold skin, and how exactly did you envision her to be in-game?

Kitsu: My inspiration for Marigold was taken from an already existing Fortnite skin called Midas, who is a very popular & relevant character in the game. I came up with the idea of making her when I started my journey with 3D art, but back then, I couldn’t even imagine having her in-game.

It was made more just for fun than with the purpose of having her in Fortnite. Moreover, she wasn’t a “concept” at all since she was just a female counterpart to Midas made out of already existing Fortnite parts.

After I shared her on Instagram, my friend suggested that I post her on Reddit, and that’s how it started. My character caught the attention of millions, and after some time, I got a message from Epic Games. It was crazy, and I couldn’t believe it at all!

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu

also slightly changed my summer Marigold!



#Fortnite seems like Midas won’t enjoy his ice cream 😅also slightly changed my summer Marigold! #Fortnite Art seems like Midas won’t enjoy his ice cream 😅

also slightly changed my summer Marigold!



#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/ZAlprfMCPz

Question 5: Tell us what inspired you to create Charlotte (Yuki)?

Kitsu: Firstly, Charlotte (Yuki) was just a simple custom character I made for fun, just as I had for Marigold. I’m into Japanese style and culture, which was the main inspiration for her.

But to be honest, all of the custom characters I make just randomly pop up in my head, and I’m like, “alright, let’s make this a skin”. I mostly come up with some ideas while working on a character as well.

Charlotte's a “high school badass”, and that’s how I’ve seen her. She's that one introverted and mysterious classmate who shows their true colors after hours (she’s a demon slayer).

A few months later, I decided to evolve her and turn her into a progressive character since we barely got those at this time, and I thought that it would be a very good addition. I think the last stage of Charlotte would be that “after hours” look.

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu



Break the silence.



Part of the White Rose set.



I know you have seen her some time ago, I just gave her better featured pose, full body showcase and some cosmetic items - pickaxe(s) and a backbling :D



single renders in the thread.



enjoy! 🖤



#Fortnite “Yuki”Break the silence.Part of the White Rose set.I know you have seen her some time ago, I just gave her better featured pose, full body showcase and some cosmetic items - pickaxe(s) and a backbling :Dsingle renders in the thread.enjoy! 🖤 #Fortnite Art “Yuki”



Break the silence.



Part of the White Rose set.



I know you have seen her some time ago, I just gave her better featured pose, full body showcase and some cosmetic items - pickaxe(s) and a backbling :D



single renders in the thread.



enjoy! 🖤



#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/xyEKhP2XfZ

Question 6: A few community members are of the opinion that Epic Games ruined Charlotte. What do you have to say to that?

Kitsu: I genuinely miss some features from the original concept I’ve made, such as two other stages (especially the 2nd one), the swords backbling and leg tattoo, but I ain’t gonna complain about that.

She’s still amazing in my eyes no matter what, and in my opinion, the greenish accents look very good on her “Enchanted Spirit” style. It gives her more of a “possessed” vibe which I find splendid.

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu

once again thank you Epic for such an amazing opportunity! having my own creation in a battle pass is surreal. I can’t thank you enough 💗



#Fortnite welcome to Fortnite, Charlotte 🤍once again thank you Epic for such an amazing opportunity! having my own creation in a battle pass is surreal. I can’t thank you enough 💗 #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Season8 welcome to Fortnite, Charlotte 🤍

once again thank you Epic for such an amazing opportunity! having my own creation in a battle pass is surreal. I can’t thank you enough 💗



#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteSeason8 https://t.co/MXPslp32Hg

Question 7: Who have been your top influences from the Fortnite concept art community?

Kitsu: I’ve always seen @themarsowy as my biggest inspiration since I joined the Fortnite community. His work was always very impressive in my eyes and never disappointed me. It convinced me to make my own. His custom skins, concepts, and art in general always had me in awe.

Question 8: Which is your favorite community concept skin at the moment?

Kitsu: Definitely Charlotte, she’s my everything; but if we’re talking about anything except mine, then every concept skin is awesome, and it’s too hard to choose that one specific skin.

However, my top 3 would be Celeste, armored Isabelle and Marius. Hoping to see more community concepts in the game tho! It’s such an amazing feeling, and we would love to see more artists being appreciated.

Shark @sharktoofs1 Planetary Vibes on repeat 🪐💫



Thank you to everyone who bought Celeste and thank you once again to Epic Games for the awesome opportunity! ❤️✨ Planetary Vibes on repeat 🪐💫



Thank you to everyone who bought Celeste and thank you once again to Epic Games for the awesome opportunity! ❤️✨ https://t.co/Ijf0ZFdmcD

ea @easkateconcepts YOOOO HE'S HEREEEE!!!!



Thank you again to the amazing team at Epic for this opportunity and for all they do for the community!



I can't even begin to describe the feeling of seeing one of my concepts in-game, this is all still so surreal, thank you AAAAAAAA YOOOO HE'S HEREEEE!!!!



Thank you again to the amazing team at Epic for this opportunity and for all they do for the community!



I can't even begin to describe the feeling of seeing one of my concepts in-game, this is all still so surreal, thank you AAAAAAAA https://t.co/9U8Ov2MQjm

Question 9: Do you have any new concept designs in the works?

Kitsu: I do! One is ready, but I still need to plan out the other ones. I want them to be as unique as Charlotte or my other concepts I really adore, such as Michiko, Yuno (Charlotte’s brother and male counterpart) or even Kei & Mai (I would love them in-game the most now). Maybe some of them will receive edit styles or counterparts in the future. Who knows?

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu



Summon the demon.



Part of the Spikes & Chains set.



tried to remake my old character again, hope you like her!



don’t forget to check the thread & enjoy ❤️‍🔥



#Fortnite [CONCEPT] Michiko ⛓Summon the demon.Part of the Spikes & Chains set.tried to remake my old character again, hope you like her!don’t forget to check the thread & enjoy ❤️‍🔥 #Fortnite Art #Fortnite Concept [CONCEPT] Michiko ⛓



Summon the demon.



Part of the Spikes & Chains set.



tried to remake my old character again, hope you like her!



don’t forget to check the thread & enjoy ❤️‍🔥



#Fortnite #FortniteArt #FortniteConcept https://t.co/1IaKKqPM4k

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu



Back for the revenge.



Part of the White Rose set.



Yuki isn’t alone anymore - her brother has joined the hunt!



single renders in the thread, full set showcase very soon.



enjoy! 🤍



#Fortnite “Yuno”Back for the revenge.Part of the White Rose set.Yuki isn’t alone anymore - her brother has joined the hunt!single renders in the thread, full set showcase very soon.enjoy! 🤍 #Fortnite Art “Yuno”



Back for the revenge.



Part of the White Rose set.



Yuki isn’t alone anymore - her brother has joined the hunt!



single renders in the thread, full set showcase very soon.



enjoy! 🤍



#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/a96RZ0kTl0

kitsu 🖤 @kitsunexkitsu



the cyborg twins ready for action.

belong to the Shinjun set.



check thread for more and enjoy 🤍



#Fortnite 慧 x 舞 [KEI X MAI]the cyborg twins ready for action.belong to the Shinjun set.check thread for more and enjoy 🤍 #Fortnite Art 慧 x 舞 [KEI X MAI]



the cyborg twins ready for action.

belong to the Shinjun set.



check thread for more and enjoy 🤍



#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/9QXdyE18lH

Question 10: Lastly, tell us what Fortnite means to you and how it has changed your life?

Kitsu: To be fair, Fortnite plays a major role in my life. Back in 2019, when I just started playing the game casually on my phone, I couldn’t even think of Fortnite changing my life to the point where I could celebrate having two designs of mine in this game.

Also Read

I’ve never achieved anything like this before, and it’s such a wonderful feeling. But aside from having two skins in Fortnite, I’ve made very valuable friendships and met so many lovely and supportive people who are always here with me and motivate me to keep going. I appreciate all the support I receive on a daily basis and wish all of you a really great and successful life.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar